The seam tapes market is projected to grow from USD 127 million in 2018 to USD 178 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. The seam tapes market is driven by various factors such as the growing demand from the sports and textile & apparel industry and an increase in demand for protective and comfortable clothing. However, the volatile price of raw materials can pose a challenge in the growth of the market.



The polyurethane segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The polyurethane segment is the fastest-growing segment in the seam tapes market, in terms of value.This growth is attributed to the various benefits of polyurethane in seam tapes compared to thermoplastic polyurethane.



These benefits include high abrasion, moisture-resistant, waterproof, and high flexibility. In addition, its wide range of applications includes intimate apparel, sportswear, sports innerwear, casual apparel, outerwear, shoes, and bags have also contributed to its high growth.



The single-layered segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The single-layered segment is projected to dominate the seam tapes market during the forecast period, due to the wide range of applications of single-layered seam tapes in the textile & sports industry for a wide range of applications including intimate apparel, casual apparel, sportswear, sports innerwear, and outerwear.



The intimate apparel segment is projected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period

The intimate apparel segment is projected to dominate the seam tapes market during the forecast period, due to moisture-resistant, flexibility, and breathable features.The sew-free seam tapes are widely used in intimate apparel to eliminate bulky sewn seams, while also being moisture-resistant, reliable, durable, flexible, avoiding discomfort caused by the sewn seams, and improving and maintaining the fit of the garment.



However, the casual apparel segment is projected to grow at the highest rate among the applications.



The Asia Pacific is projected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is projected to be the largest market and have the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the increasing presence of garment manufacturing units in countries such as China, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Bangladesh in the Asia Pacific region.Due to cheap labor cost and availability of domestically produced raw materials, the manufacturers prefer setting up manufacturing units and producing textile and apparel in the Asia Pacific.



In addition, the growing demand for sports and textile & apparels in China, Japan, and India is driven by the growing health awareness as well as an increase in consumer spending on value-added apparels attributed to the rising disposable income, which is projected to create opportunities for the seam tapes market in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the seam tapes marketplace.

•?By company type: Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

•?By designation: C-level: 35%, D-level: 30%, and Others: 35%

•?By region: Asia Pacific: 45%, North America: 25%, Europe: 20%, South America: 5%, and Middle East & Africa: 5%



The seam tapes market comprises major manufacturers such as Bemis Associates (US), Framis Italia (Italy), Himel Corp. (Korea), Sealon (Korea), Taiwan Hipster Enterprise (Taiwan), Gerlinger Industries (Germany), DingZing (Taiwan), Adhesive Films (US), HBI, Branded Apparel Enterprises, LLC (US), and E.Textint Corp (Taiwan).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the seam tapes market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, namely type, backing material, application, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to products, and business offerings.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall seam tapes market and its subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and will provide them with information on key market drivers, challenges, and opportunities.



