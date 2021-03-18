The Search for The Next Moneymaker is on at Americas Cardroom

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americas Cardroom today announced The Next Moneymaker, a promotion starting April 12th that's designed to find the next great poker player to follow in Chris Moneymaker's footsteps. The winner will be awarded a $105,000 sponsorship package for just cents.

"Chris Moneymaker is our newest Team Pro and one of the biggest names in poker," stated Americas Cardroom spokesperson Michael Harris. "If you've got some pennies and a dream, this is your chance to become the latest legend to proudly wear the ACR patch."



Chris Moneymaker is credited for igniting the online poker revolution. In 2003, he entered a low buy-in satellite at a large online poker room and won his $10,000 WSOP Main Event seat. Moneymaker went on to win the WSOP Main Event, netting over $2.5 million. In February of this year, Moneymaker became an official ACR Team Pro.



With The Next Moneymaker promo, Americas Cardroom is inviting players to replicate that success by awarding a $105,000 sponsorship package. It consists of $25,000, plus $40,000 in live tournament buy-ins and $40,000 in online poker buy-ins.

Players can compete for the sponsorship package by entering select $0.01 buy-in tournaments at Americas Cardroom between April 12th and July 4th. Approximately the top 100 players in each tourney will earn leaderboard points, with the top-5 weekly finishes counting toward a player's weekly tally. At the end of each week, the top 30 players with the most points will advance to the final event.



The final multi-day event takes place on July 11th, 18th, and 25th. It will feature 360 players, made up of the top 30 players from the 12 qualifying weeks. Whoever finishes first wins the sponsorship package.



For more information on The Next Moneymaker promo, visit AmericasCardroom.eu.

