The Season's First Pumpkin Spice Latte is Out; La Colombe Coffee Roasters' Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte is Back

"Our Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte was designed for pre-and-post Labor Day sipping," said Todd Carmichael, Co-Founder and CEO of La Colombe. "We are the first ever frothed, cold pumpkin spice latte so we wanted to come out of the gate early and strong. This beverage is refreshingly spicy, making it great for those warm summer days and cool autumn afternoons."

Draft Latte is crafted with milk sourced from a farm just 10 miles away in Western Michigan. The milk is not treated with rBST or artificial growth hormones. Each Draft Latte can naturally delivers 120mg of caffeine, a good source of protein (14% DV) and a great source of calcium (20% DV) and vitamin D (25% DV). Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte has just 4 grams of added sugar, which is half the amount of sugar offered in a traditional PSL.

For more information on Draft Latte, the nutritional value, or to find out which retailers is carrying the can, visit our website or follow us on social using #DraftLatte. Pumpkin Spice Draft Latte retails for $2.99 per can.

ABOUT LA COLOMBE



La Colombe (www.lacolombe.com) is a leading coffee roaster known for ethical, long-term trade practices with growers. Considered one of the pioneers of the third wave of coffee, it provides signature classic blends and exceptional single-origin coffees to cafés, hotels, restaurants and retailers around the world. In addition, the company owns and operates 30 cafés in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles and Washington, D.C. – with additional locations and new markets scheduled to open in 2018. The company has also made headlines in the ready-to-drink business with its DRAFT LATTE(™) – the world's first-ever textured cold latte.

SOURCE La Colombe

Related Links

http://www.lacolombe.com