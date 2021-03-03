The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena Announce Regional Partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle

SEATTLE, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken and Climate Pledge Arena today announced a multi-year partnership with iHeartMedia Seattle that will benefit both hockey and music and entertainment fans across the Pacific Northwest. Beginning with the Kraken's inaugural 2021-2022 season, iHeartMedia Seattle's Sports Radio 950 KJR will serve as the official flagship radio home for Kraken games, broadcasting all home and away games.

iHeartMedia Seattle's 950 KJR will cover the Kraken's Northwest region games in Seattle, with selected games broadcasting on 96.5 JACK-FM. Fans around the world will be able to stream games via iHeartRadio.com and the iHeartRadio app. 950 KJR will broadcast live regularly from Climate Pledge Arena and Kraken Training Center, sharing all the latest team news and content.

"I couldn't be prouder to join forces with Seattle Kraken," said Mark Glynn, Market President for iHeartMedia Seattle. "This alliance not only encompasses Sports Radio 950 KJR as the flagship radio station but also strategically aligns our brands with Climate Pledge Arena in a groundbreaking agreement. Seattle Kraken CEO Tod Leiweke and Kraken COO Victor de Bonis and their team have been incredible to work with in creating this partnership."

"Since our ticket drive in 2018, iHeartMedia Seattle and KJR have been with us every step of the way," said Tod Leiweke, CEO of Seattle Kraken. "With hosts that are entertaining and informative, we have found the perfect home for our fans to listen to Kraken games, wherever they are."

Play-By-Play from Everett Fitzhugh

The radio broadcast will be led by Kraken Team Broadcaster Everett Fitzhugh, who will provide play-by-play for all games. Fitzhugh was hired in September 2020 and will continue with his digital hosting duties in addition to calling games on 950 KJR.

"We are extremely excited to bring Seattle's newest professional franchise to the airwaves," said Rich Moore, Senior Vice President of Programming for iHeartMedia Seattle. "It will be beyond fun helping build up this great fan base from the start, offering additional content and unique access on multiple platforms. Sports Radio 950 KJR and its entire team are proud to be the home of the Kraken!"

In addition, iHeartMedia Seattle also joins as a key promotional partner for music and entertainment. Climate Pledge Arena will be the home of more than 80 concerts and live events each year.

"We are thrilled to partner with iHeartMedia in Seattle," added Rosie Selle, Vice President of Marketing for Climate Pledge Arena. "We look forward to seeing their vast promotional power support the world-class music and events we intend to attract to Climate Pledge Arena."

The Seattle Kraken will begin their inaugural season in 2021 at Climate Pledge Arena on the campus at Seattle Center. Construction continues on-track at the arena for a fall 2021 opening.

About Seattle Kraken

The Seattle Kraken are the National Hockey League's newest franchise, set to play their inaugural season in 2021-2022 at Climate Pledge Arena at Seattle Center, developed by Oak View Group. Visit www.nhl.com/kraken for the latest news and information including press releases, multimedia content and the latest hires.

About Climate Pledge Arena

Climate Pledge Arena, located at Seattle Center, will be the first net Zero Carbon certified arena in the world. It will serve as a long-lasting and regular reminder of the urgent need for climate action. The Climate Pledge, which was founded by Amazon and Global Optimism in 2019, is a commitment from companies globally to be net Zero Carbon by 2040. The complete redevelopment of this historic landmark, originally built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, will be an industry first. Home to the NHL's Seattle Kraken, WNBA's Seattle Storm, and the world's biggest performers of live music and events, Climate Pledge Arena will open in 2021. Learn more at www.climatepledgearena.com.

About iHeartMedia, Inc.

iHeartMedia Seattle owns and operates KBKS-FM, KUBE-FM, KZOK-FM & KJAQ-FM, KJR-AM, KFNQ-AM, KHHO-AM, and is part of iHeartMedia. iHeartMedia (NASDAQ: IHRT) is the number one audio company in the United States, reaching nine out of 10 Americans every month. It consists of three business groups. With its quarter of a billion monthly listeners, the iHeartMedia Multiplatform Group has a greater reach than any other media company in the U.S. Its leadership position in audio extends across multiple platforms, including more than 860 live broadcast stations in over 160 markets nationwide; its National Sales organization; and the company's live and virtual events business. It also includes Premiere Networks, the industry's largest Networks business, with its Total Traffic and Weather Network (TTWN); and BIN: Black Information Network, the first and only 24/7 national and local all news audio service for the Black community. iHeartMedia also leads the audio industry in analytics, targeting and attribution for its marketing partners with its SmartAudio suite of data targeting and attribution products using data from its massive consumer base.

The iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group includes the company's fast-growing podcasting business -- iHeartMedia is the number one podcast publisher in downloads, unique listeners, revenue and earnings -- as well as its industry-leading iHeartRadio digital service, available across more than 250 platforms and 2,000 devices; the company's digital sites, newsletters, digital services and programs; its digital advertising technology companies; and its audio industry-leading social media footprint.

The company's Audio & Media Services reportable segment includes Katz Media Group, the nation's largest media representation company, and RCS, the world's leading provider of broadcast and webcast software. Visit iHeartMedia.com for more company information.

Media Contacts

Chris Guizlo or Kyle Wall

Fearey for Seattle Kraken

[email protected], (206) 343-1543

Rich Moore

iHeartMedia Seattle

206-494-2300

[email protected]

SOURCE Seattle Kraken

Related Links

http://www.nhl.com/kraken

