The Second Anniversary of MINISO's Establishment in Brazil Marks a New Stage of MINISO's Comprehensive Development

Two years on, MINISO has achieved fruitful results in the Brazilian market. The high quality, creative and highly affordable products of MINISO gained the trust of local consumers. MINISO has become one of the most important choices for local consumers to buy daily necessities. At present, MINISO has opened more than 50 stores in Brazil, mainly in Sao Paulo and Rio De Janeiro. It gradually opened stores in SC and PR states in the south, and stores in central and northern parts are also under preparation.

On August 1, MINISO announced that the ERP-SAP system was officially launched in the Brazilian market, and the self-built logistics warehouse was put into use simultaneously. MINISO's internal process control, such as finance, logistics and supply chain, will be comprehensively improved under the new system. At the same time, the system will also coordinate with a new round of new product strategy (including Marvel and other IP products), allowing MINISO to usher in a new round of rapid development in the local market.

In February 2019, MINISO headquarters decided to build its own ERP-SAP system and logistics warehouse in Brazil for it was optimistic about the Brazilian market. After six months of construction, the SAP system and self-built logistics warehouse were successfully launched on the second anniversary of MINISO entering the Brazilian market.

According to the director of MINISO Brazilian market, MINISO will enlarge the product category and speed up the release of new products in the Brazilian market in the future. Together with investors, MINISO will cover stores in all major cities throughout Brazil. The total number of MINISO stores in Brazil will reach 300 in the future. The brand from Asia has entered a rapid development stage in the Brazilian market.

Outside Brazil, MINISO's international expansion is also booming. Up to now, this household brand, with cost-effective products specializing in daily necessities, housewares, beauty and skin care products and digital accessories has more than 3,500 stores around the world, which are distributed in more than 80 countries and regions.

