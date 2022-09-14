The Second Annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference Brings Together Top Global Brands Rethinking New Standards

Ferrero, Mars, VF Corporation and more expected to attend conference hosted by Sourcemap, a pioneer in supply chain mapping

NEW YORK, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sourcemap , a global provider of supply chain transparency and traceability software, will host its second annual Supply Chain Transparency Conference this September 21–22, 2022. The conference will feature executive speakers from top brands in food & agriculture, apparel, energy and other sectors, as well as compliance and policy experts in North America and Europe, with more than 500 audience members expected to attend.

Logistics and trade disruptions exacerbated by ongoing world events are now punctuated by emerging policies that call for greater due diligence within global supply chains. In the U.S., the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA) went into effect on June 21, 2022, banning goods proven or suspected to be made within the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR) in China. Beyond the U.S., the EU is following suit with a directive aimed at banning products made, extracted or harvested with forced labor anywhere in the world. These emergent regulations lead to increasingly complex supply chains for industries across the globe, impacting top international corporations and other economic powers.

Bringing together policy, supply chain and industry experts to address timely topics including "The Business Case for Traceability," "Navigating Forced Labor Laws" and "Scaling Up Sustainable Supply Chains in Energy," the Supply Chain Transparency Conference will comprise two days of keynotes, panels and interactive Q&As. Speakers include executives from American Apparel and Footwear Association (AAFA), CSR Europe, Energize Ventures, Ferrero, Kelley Drye and Warren LLP, Mars, Retail Industry Leaders Association (RILA), Sucden, VF Corporation, Williams Sonoma, and more.

"Supply chain visibility used to be a nice-to-have, but today, it is a cornerstone of any successful business," said Leonardo Bonnani, CEO and founder of Sourcemap. "This year, we are delighted to bring together some of the world's leading business and regulatory experts on how corporations can keep supply chains moving and bottom lines strong."

To register and learn more about the conference, including the full conference agenda and list of speakers, visit https://www.supplychaintransparency.org/ .

About Sourcemap

Sourcemap is the pioneer of supply chain transparency and traceability software, spun out of early MIT research in 2011. Since then, major traders, manufacturers and brands have adopted Sourcemap's full-suite solution for assurance on the raw materials-to-finished goods supply chain, including ongoing monitoring for production, quality, sustainability and risks such as deforestation and forced labor. To learn more, visit http://www.sourcemap.com/ .

