The Second City Names Jon Carr New Executive Producer

"The Second City has been an improv, comedy, and cultural institution speaking truth to power for decades, and that will continue," Carr said. "I look forward to being a champion for all voices to be authentically amplified and, of course, funny as hell."

As executive producer of all three locations in Chicago, Toronto, and Hollywood, Carr will oversee all of The Second City's creative work across its theaters, educational programs, and business services, as well as the company's pivot to streaming performances and online classes.

Carr succeeds Anthony LeBlanc, who served as The Second City's interim executive producer in June. LeBlanc will return to his role at Nickelodeon in Los Angeles, where he has been an acting coach since 2018. "We are lucky to have found someone like Jon. He's the perfect combination of hilarious performer and artistic leader who not only has a deep knowledge of comedy and collaborative work, but also a new and fresh perspective that will lead Second City towards a bright future," said LeBlanc.

"Jon Carr is the perfect person to navigate The Second City through this exciting time with all the humor, artistic vision, and flexibility required…and that's what improv is all about," said Steve Johnston, Second City president. "As we move forward, we build on a more than 60-year legacy that brings us to a brand-new chapter for the company, filled with promise and possibilities."

Carr will be based in Chicago. He will be joined by his partner Annie Davis and looks forward to making homeschooled kids like himself proud.

