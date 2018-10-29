The Second Ping An SMART Tech Conference Convenes in Shanghai

Xie Yonglin, co-CEO of Ping An Group and chairman of Ping An Bank; Ericson Chan, CEO of Ping An Technology; Wang Endong, academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and chief scientist of Inspur Group; Dr. Harry Shen, Microsoft's global executive vice president for the Department of Artificial Intelligence and Research, Foreign member of National Academy of Engineering, Foreign member of Royal Academy of Engineering; Ricky Ou, chief product officer of Ping An Technology and general manager of Ping An Cloud; William Fang, CTO and chief architect of Ping An Technology; Sam Hunt, general manager of GitHub Asia-Pacific attended the conference and delivered keynote speeches. Platforms and enterprises including Ping An Cloud, Inspur, Cisco, Nvidia co-sponsored the conference.

At the conference, Ping An announced a technology research and development partnership with Inspur Group to create Fuxi Lab, which will provide a leading technology driving force for customer services based on the convergence of computing and scenarios, enabling financial, healthcare, smart city and other ecosystems. In addition, Ping An Technology announced that it will cooperate with Ping An Property Insurance to jointly launch Ping An cloud insurance services in the field of cloud security, which will establish a closed-loop service system integrating "Security on Cloud + Insurance Guaranteed ".

In his address to the conference, Ericson Chan said: "Ping An employs AI, big data, blockchain and other technologies to enable five ecosystems of Ping An, and inject new patterns and service experience into traditional services. The cloud platform has served more than 500 million Internet users. With 30 years of innovative practice, Ping An, standing at a new historical crossroad, can quickly change the engine and paint a better, more vivid Ping An with technology."

Ricky Ou said in his speech that Ping An Cloud has carried the cloud-oriented development of the Group over the past five years, helped the Group complete the transition toward an omnichannel business model, and provided customers with end-to-end full-stack services. William Fang, addressing the pain point of users, put forward the innovative solutions that Ping An Cloud can offer. He said that the IoT service platform will expand cloud services to the device side, starting from the interconnection of all things, drive data intelligence and connect data silos, which can effectively enable smart city, internet of vehicles, smart healthcare, and other ecosystems.

Addressing the cooperation between Ping An and Inspur, Li Jin, vice president of Inspur Group, said that Fuxi Lab will build the world's strongest AI financial cloud host based on the technological and scenario advantages of both sides, and utilize innovative technologies to create a greener and friendlier Ping An cloud ecosystem.

The conference set up "6 + 1" theme forums, covering cloud computing, financial technology, artificial intelligence, cloud ecology, smart healthcare, smart data and other scenario areas. There are more than 60 speeches and more than 80 smart product exhibitions and interactions including Ping An π smart insight platform, eye blinking and face scanning payment, OCT smart eye screening system, hand gesture recognition, nebula board, Ping An Urban-tech AR House bazaar, attracting more than 3,000 visitors.

"Cloud Infinity", the theme of this year's SMART Tech Conference, reflects Ping An's outlook for cloud computing. Cloud as a highly flexible container has carried 80% of Ping An's internal systems. Ping An Cloud has covered five ecosystems including finance, healthcare, automobile, real estate and smart city, and served more than 500 million Internet users. In the future, Ping An will continue to develop innovative technologies including smart cognition, AI, blockchain and cloud computing, under the guidance of deepening the "financial + ecological" development model, employ the technology engine to enable Ping An's five ecosystems, actively develop innovative service models to create value for more users. The SMART Tech Conference will continue to serve as a broader external platform for Ping An's innovations.

About Ping An Technology

Ping An Technology, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ping An Group, is committed to using AI, intelligent cognition, cloud computing, blockchain and other cutting-edge technologies to create a new cloud-based life for people. As a subsidiary, Ping An Technology is the high-tech core and tech business incubator among Ping An Group, and be responsible for the development and operation of the critical platforms and services for Ping An Group. As an independent entity, with smart technology as a means and smart manufacturing as a blueprint, Ping An technology focuses on the finance, healthcare and smart city areas, applies the technological capabilities certified by international authoritative certifications to actual business scenarios, creates a closed-loop ecosystem, and actively practices the corporate philosophy of changing life with technology.

More than 10,000 IT professionals and management experts form a high-level R&D force to provide expert-level technical support for the stable and reliable operation of the platform. The established cloud ecosystem has already carried over 500 million Internet users, and expanded to overseas markets including the United States, Singapore and Hong Kong.

About Ping An SMART Tech Conference

Ping An SMART Tech Conference, organized by Ping An Technology in cooperation with other partners, is Ping An's first conference platform dedicated to technology sharing. Held once a year, it aims to share and discuss the application achievements and development trends of AI, big data, cloud computing, blockchain and other technologies in order to promote industrial upgrading and technological progress.

The second Ping An SMART Tech Conference, with the theme of "Cloud Infinity", will demonstrate the latest practices and prospects of Ping An and its partners in the fields of finance, healthcare, smart city and other areas, and jointly paint a technology-driven ecological blueprint.

SOURCE Ping An Technology