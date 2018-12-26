LONDON, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The manufactures in the market are developing water- based and bio- based heat transfer fluids for use as secondary refrigerants in various refrigeration systems. These have technical properties such as excellent thermal stability at high temperature for thermal solar applications and low viscosity at low temperature for cooling applications. Therefore, due to such properties water- based and bio- based heat transfer fluids are preferred over conventional heat transfer fluids. Moreover, these are economical, however the levelized electricity cost (LEC) should be considered as the high- pressure requirement in the collector tube. The advantages with usage of water- based and bio- based heat transfer fluids as secondary refrigerants will boost the demand for secondary refrigerants. Technavio's market research analysts have predicted that the secondary refrigerants market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2022



Market Overview

Reducing use of CFCs, HCFs and HFCs

CFCs, HCFs and HFCs are traditional refrigerants used as primary refrigerants. These negatively impact the environment by depleting the earth's ozone layer, which protects the earth from harmful ultraviolet (UV- B) rays generated from the sun. In addition, they increase the temperature in the lower atmosphere of the earth, resulting in global warming. Owing to the negative effects associated with the use of these refrigerants, manufacturers are shifting toward secondary refrigerants such as glycol or brine.

High maintenance cost

The consumption of power with thee systems is high, it attracts a high cost. These refrigerants systems attract thermodynamic penalty because of an extra heat exchanger and a pump for the secondary loop, both of which add to the system's power consumption. This has led the affect the growth due to high maintenance cost associated with the systems.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the secondary refrigerants market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



