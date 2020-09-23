The seed treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2020 to 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974236/?utm_source=PRN





The global seed treatment market is estimated to be valued at USD 6.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 11.3 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.1%. Factors such as the growing demand for hybrid seeds, high-efficiency chemicals, the adoption of new technology and sustainable agriculture and increasing environmental concerns, are projected to drive the growth of this market.



The seed protection segment is projected to be the largest segment, by function, in the seed treatment market during the forecast period.

Seed protection chemicals have been used since a long time to control pest and diseases.Insecticide seed treatments are frequently formulated with a combination of two seed treatment chemicals.



Seed treatment fungicides are also used to protect crops against seed-borne and soil-borne pathogens, especially against rhizoctonia spp. and fusarium spp. The ability of seeds to resist pests has allowed farmers to increase their crop output. Seed treatment is considered a safer alternative to reduce the investment risks of farmers on crop inputs such as agrochemicals.



The cereals & grains segment is projected to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

By crop type, the seed treatment market is segmented into cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, and other segments.The dominance of the cereals & grains segment is attributed to the increasing consumption of agrochemicals for these crops, particularly in the Asian and North American countries.



Developed countries such as the US focus on feed, and the use of improved conventional technology, such as hybrids, and biotechnology applications are expected to increase substantially. Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share in the seed treatment market for the cereals & grains segment, majorly due to the high production of crops, including corn, wheat, and rice, in the US, China, India, and Japan.

The North America market is estimated to account for the largest market share due to the commercialization of pesticides in the region.



North America has traditionally been a prominent consumer of seed treatment products.However, in recent years, regulatory frameworks set by the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency), and the USDA have become highly stringent regarding the registration and commercialization of pesticides, leading to the growth of the seed treatment market in North America.



Several reasons are driving the seed treatment market in this region, such as the ready provision of a substantial amount of additional subsidies by the US government. The region has a presence of a few main players such as Monsanto (US), DuPont (US), Syngenta (Switzerland), and Dow AgroSciences (US), which contribute to more than half of the North American market.



Break-up of Primaries

• By Company Type: Tier 60%, Tier 30%,and Tier 10%

• By Designation:C-level -40%,Director level - 30%, and Others*-30%

• By Region:Asia Pacific -35%, North America -20%, Europe -30%, Rest of the World (RoW)**-15%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers.

**RoW include the UAE and Nigeria.



Leading players profiled in this report

• BASF SE (Germany),

• Bayer AG (Germany),

• Novozymes A/S (Denmark),

• Syngenta AG (Switzerland),

• CortevaAgriscience (US),

• FMC Corporation (US),

• Adama Ltd (Israel),

• Croda International (UK),

• UPL Ltd (India)

• Nufarm (Australia),

• EastMan Chemicals (US),

• Germains Seed Technology (UK),

• Precision Laboratories, LLC (US),

• Globachem (Belgium),

• Rhizobacter (Argentina),

• Valent USA (US)

• VerdesianLifescience (US),

• Plant Health Care (US),

• Bioworks (US),

• Certis Europe (US),

• Advanced biological marketing (US)



Research Coverage

This report segments the seed treatment market on the basis of crop type, technology, type, form, application method, and region. In terms of insights, this research report focuses on various levels of analyses—competitive landscape, end-use analysis, and company profiles—which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the emerging & high-growth segments of the seed treatment market, the high-growth regions, countries, government initiatives, market disruption, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.



Reasons to buy this report

• To get a comprehensive overview of the seed treatment market

• To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them

• To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the seed treatment market is flourishing



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05974236/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

