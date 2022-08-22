The semiconductor market in East Asia registered a growth of USD 86.58 Bn, Evolving Opportunities with Broadcom Inc. and GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. - Technavio

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Semiconductor Market in East Asia Analysis Report by End-user and Geography and the Segment Forecasts. Request Free Sample Report.

Major Five Semiconductor in East Asia Companies:

Broadcom Inc.: The company operates as an online transportation network company and offers various services including cab booking, riding, and renting services.

The company operates as an online transportation network company and offers various services including cab booking, riding, and renting services. GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.: The company offers services such as scooters, food, fleet, driving, taxi, and riding services.

The company offers services such as scooters, food, fleet, driving, taxi, and riding services. qualcomm.com.: The company focuses on the Dunzo delivery app to get food, grocery, medicine, pet supplies, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, health and wellness, gifts, and send packages from one end of the city to the other, in India.

The company focuses on the Dunzo delivery app to get food, grocery, medicine, pet supplies, fruits and vegetables, meat and fish, health and wellness, gifts, and send packages from one end of the city to the other, in India. Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.: The company offers ride services, Shuttle Services, and Other Services such as Wheels, and Ride Abroad.

The company offers ride services, Shuttle Services, and Other Services such as Wheels, and Ride Abroad. taiwansemi.com.: The company offers transport and logistics, payments, food and shopping, and business products.

Find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Buy Sample Report.

Semiconductor in East Asia Market Segmentation

End-user

Memory



Foundry



ITEM

Geographic Landscape

China



Taiwan



Japan



South Korea (Republic Of Korea)

(Republic Of Korea)

The Rest Of East Asia

The memory segment's market share rise in East Asia will be substantial. The rapid adoption and advancement of NOT-AND (NAND) technology are credited with the expansion. For example, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung) created a high-performance PCIe 5.0 SSD for enterprise servers for IT businesses in December 2021. Lower server operating costs are anticipated as a result of Samsung PCIe 5.0 SSD's predicted close to a two-fold increase in data transfer speeds and a 30% improvement in power efficiency over the previous generation. Download Free Sample Report.

Related Reports:

Small Signal Transistor Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The small signal transistor market share is expected to increase to USD 115.41 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.52%.

Semiconductor Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The semiconductor market share is expected to increase by USD 156.39 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.08%.

Semiconductor Market Scope in East Asia Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.78% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 86.58 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.16 Regional analysis China, Taiwan, Japan, South Korea, and the Rest of East Asia Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive Strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Broadcom Inc., GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc., Ingenic Semiconductor Co. Ltd., MediaTek Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Renesas Electronics Corp., Restart Holdings Corp., ROHM Co. Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co. Ltd, Sharp Corp., SK HYNIX Inc., Sony Group Corp., STMicroelectronics International NV, Taiwan Semiconductor Co. Ltd., Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., Toshiba Corp., Tsinghua Holdings Co. Ltd., and United Microelectronics Corp. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Information Technology" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart of Country Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart of Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on East Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 14: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on East Asia : Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 16: Data Table on Regional - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on the Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart of Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

5.3 Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Memory - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Memory - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Foundry - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Foundry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Foundry - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 IDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on IDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on IDM - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on IDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on IDM - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by End-user ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart of Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography - 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 50: Chart on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 51: Data Table on Taiwan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 52: Chart on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 53: Data Table on Taiwan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on South Korea - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Rest of East Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on Rest of East Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on Rest of East Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on Rest of East Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on Rest of East Asia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 66: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 67: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 68: Overview of Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 69: Overview of factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 70: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 71: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 72: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc.

Exhibit 73: GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 74: GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 75: GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 76: GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 MediaTek Inc.

Exhibit 77: MediaTek Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 78: MediaTek Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 79: MediaTek Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 80: MediaTek Inc. - Key offerings

10.5 Qualcomm Inc.

Exhibit 81: Qualcomm Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 82: Qualcomm Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 83: Qualcomm Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 84: Qualcomm Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 85: Qualcomm Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Renesas Electronics Corp.

Exhibit 86: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 87: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 88: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 89: Renesas Electronics Corp. - Segment focus

10.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 90: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 91: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 92: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 93: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 94: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 Sharp Corp.

Exhibit 95: Sharp Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 96: Sharp Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Sharp Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 98: Sharp Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Sharp Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 SK HYNIX Inc.

Exhibit 100: SK HYNIX Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 101: SK HYNIX Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: SK HYNIX Inc. - Key offerings

10.10 Sony Group Corp.

Exhibit 103: Sony Group Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 104: Sony Group Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Sony Group Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 106: Sony Group Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 107: Sony Group Corp. - Segment focus

10.11 STMicroelectronics International NV

Exhibit 108: STMicroelectronics International NV - Overview



Exhibit 109: STMicroelectronics International NV - Business segments



Exhibit 110: STMicroelectronics International NV - Key news



Exhibit 111: STMicroelectronics International NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 112: STMicroelectronics International NV - Segment focus

10.12 TDK Corp.

Exhibit 113: TDK Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 114: TDK Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: TDK Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 116: TDK Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 117: TDK Corp. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 118: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 119: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 120: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 121: Research methodology



Exhibit 122: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 123: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 124: List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio