The Senior Company Continues to Hire Caregivers, Paying 30 to 35 Percent Above the Industry Standard

TOTOWA, N.J., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Spurred by increasing demand for senior home care, The Senior Company continues to hire experienced caregivers in New Jersey, paying 30 to 35 percent above the industry standard. The company plans to expand its benefits packages further in June, covering the cost of physicals for new employees. These examinations will ensure that those entering homes and facilities are healthy and compliant - protecting all parties.

Home health aides already receive impressive benefits including

A competitive salary

Insurance coverage

Paid time off

Pension plans

State of New Jersey sick leave and FMLA

sick leave and FMLA Annual license renewal reimbursement

Time-and-a-half pay on holidays and birthdays

Tuition assistance

Awards and bonuses

The Senior Company has seen the positive results of offering attractive packages, including world-class care and superior performance delivered by caregivers. The company views these benefits as an investment in hiring fully-licensed, highly experienced nurses to care for seniors.

Efforts made by The Senior Company recently earned recognition from Home Care Pulse when the latter bestowed the Employer of Choice award on the home care company. Winners are determined by caregiver satisfaction ratings given in telephone interviews conducted by Home Care Pulse, an independent satisfaction research firm. Companies that receive the Employer of Choice award are rated best-in-class for caregiver satisfaction.

Employing the best caregivers in the industry not only ensures that seniors deliver the highest level of care, but it also means The Senior Company can hire home health aides who are qualified to offer a large selection of services including the following:

Bathing and dressing

Grooming

Housekeeping

Errands

Monitoring vital signs

Providing feeding tube support

Meal assistance

Managing medication on a weekly basis

Caring for wounds

Providing catheter support

Administering IV therapy and injections

Providing hospice care support

Hospital transfers

Dementia support

Incontinence care

"Our top priority has always been to provide the gold standard of care to seniors. By hiring phenomenal caregivers and motivating them with attractive benefits packages, we know that seniors are in the hands of highly capable, respectful and compassionate home health aides," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company.

About The Senior Company

The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.

The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care, as well as Skilled Nursing Care services, that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADLs" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.

The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.

