The Senior Company Continues to Invest in Its Employees With Flexible Schedules, Higher Pay and Stringent Safety Measures

TOTOWA, N.J., June 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senior Company views its caregivers as critical for providing world-class care to seniors. For this reason, the company continues to invest in its employees with flexible schedules, higher pay than industry standards and stringent safety measures.

The Senior Company pays home health aides 30 to 35 percent above industry standards and offers attractive benefits packages that include the following:

Health insurance coverage

Paid time off

Flexible scheduling

Unlimited overtime pay

Pension plans

State of New Jersey sick leave and FMLA

Time-and-a-half pay on holidays and birthdays

Tuition assistance

Awards and bonuses

This month, the Senior Company expanded its benefits packages further to cover the cost of physicals for new employees. With the health and safety of seniors always top-of-mind, the company views the investment in caregivers as absolutely necessary and worthwhile. The company has witnessed the positive results of treating home health aides well. Caregivers are motivated to treat seniors with respect, compassion and kindness and keep devoted vigil over their well-being.

The Senior Company also does everything in its power to keep home health aides safe and healthy, protecting seniors in turn. The company mandated proactive measures that include screening all caregivers before they enter patients' homes. Additionally, if a live-in home health aide takes time off, they are required to get screened before they return to their charge's home.

Fully committed to the well-being of seniors, the company gives personal protective equipment (PPE) to patients and their families. Some other home care companies require families to obtain PPE themselves. Families receive digital thermometers, germicidal wipes, hand sanitizer and more, as well.

"Caregivers truly are the greatest asset we have. For this reason, we are happy to invest in their health with safety precautions and in their future with a rewarding benefits package and competitive pay. The Senior Company will continue to take measures that ensure the seniors entrusted to our care are healthy, safe and happy," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company.

Home health aides who are interested in working for The Senior Company are encouraged to apply via the company's Careers page.

About The Senior Company

The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.

The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADLs" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.

The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.

