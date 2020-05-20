The Senior Company Creates Customized Care Plans for Seniors to Ensure Their Specific Needs Are Met

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senior Company ensures the needs of seniors are met by creating customized care plans for their individual needs. Each senior has unique needs. Furthermore, many seniors are vulnerable to a decrease in care caused by social distancing protocols. Families have found themselves unable to safely care for their loved ones who still live in their own homes. Fortunately, The Senior Company provides world-class, compassionate care in the comfort of seniors' homes while adhering strictly to safety measures.

"At The Senior Company, a registered nurse creates personalized care plans for all of our clients, based around their physical and emotional care needs. In order to provide high-quality home care, we believe a well balanced and structured care plan or a home health aide direction sheet is essential." -Erica DeLellis, Director of Nursing at The Senior Company

Home care experts create plans custom-tailored to each senior's needs and situation. In addition, the staff reviews each patient's care plan to ensure a seamless and comfortable transition into the company's services. Whether seniors need part-time care, full-time care, live-in care, temporary care, permanent care or care around the clock, The Senior Company offers the following services administered by its fully licensed nurses and screened nurses:

Bathing and dressing

Grooming

Housekeeping

Errands

Monitoring vital signs

Providing feeding tube support

Meal assistance

Managing medication on a weekly basis

Caring for wounds

Providing catheter support

Administering IV therapy and injections

Providing hospice care support

Hospital transfers

Dementia support

Incontinence care

The Senior Company serves seniors in north and central New Jersey including Bergen, Morris, Essex, Passaic, Union, Hudson, Sussex and Monmouth counties.

"During this difficult time, The Senior Company is taking every precaution to help prevent the spread of the virus. We are providing clients and their home health aides proper protective equipment as well as thermometers, surgical-grade disinfecting wipes, and COVID literature to ensure we keep everyone safe as much as possible. Each of our certified home health aides is routinely being screened and tested as per state regulations, required to self-quarantine for two weeks if they have been exposed, and are required to be seen and cleared by their physician before returning to work," added DeLellis.

The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.

The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADLs" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.

The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.

