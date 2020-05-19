The Senior Company Provides Desperately Needed Caregivers to Hard-Hit New Jersey Long-Term Care Facilities

HACKENSACK, N.J., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Senior Company is providing its caregivers to hard-hit New Jersey long-term care facilities that desperately need the staffing help. These caregivers are fully-licensed nurses who are qualified to administer a large variety of services to seniors. The company has sent about 70 of their home health aides into large facilities.

Facilities that house and care for seniors have struggled with a deluge of patients afflicted with the virus, as well as staffing shortages due to employees who fall ill, since the onset of the pandemic. Long-term care facilities have shown great dedication to the safety of seniors and staff by outfitting staff with personal protective equipment (PPE) including gowns and masks. The Senior Company commends these facilities for their commitment to the overall health and safety of everyone. Doing so has greatly limited exposure to the virus.

While these facilities have gone above and beyond to protect their residents and staff members alike, assisted living and nursing homes are an ideal breeding ground for viruses. As a result, many residents of senior facilities have been diagnosed with the virus.

The Senior Company helps ease staff shortages by providing any type of care seniors need, whether it is on a part-time, live-in, temporary or permanent basis. Caregivers are available 24 hours per day, seven days per week for those that need around-the-clock care. Highly experienced, skilled and compassionate nurses deliver world-class care to patients.

The services The Senior Company provides include:

Bathing and dressing

Grooming

Housekeeping

Errands

Monitoring vital signs

Providing feeding tube support

Meal assistance

Managing medication on a weekly basis

Caring for wounds

Providing catheter support

Administering IV therapy and injections

Providing hospice care support

Hospital transfers

Dementia support

Incontinence care

Those permitted to work in senior facilities by the Board of Health changed after New Jersey Governor, Phil Murphy, made the decision to allow certified home health agency (CHHA) caregivers to work in these facilities through the Board of Health.

"This is a reason to continue to hire. Even though NJ has seemed to flatten the curve of the virus, staffing needs in facilities continue to grow," said Calvin Bynum, Executive Director at The Senior Company.

"Hospital admissions might be down, but the patients that are recovering are now being discharged to rehabs which need the most help right now. We also need to staff up and prepare for the wave of discharges home from the rehabs which we are anticipating and fully prepared for," Bynum added.

About The Senior Company

The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full time home care assistance, live in home care assistance or part time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.

The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADL's" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.

The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.

Contact:

The Senior Company

Totowa: 973-355-6336

Hackensack: 201-355-5209

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE The Senior Company