The Senior Company Provides Highly Skilled Senior Home Health Aides in Paramus, New Jersey

TOTOWA, N.J., June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seniors in Paramus, New Jersey do not have to spend the rest of their lives at an impersonal long-term care facility. Instead, they can get personalized care in the comfort of their home from home health aides at The Senior Company. Delivering New Jersey skilled care, the caregivers are available for live-in care around the clock, as well as on a part-time, full-time, temporary and permanent basis.

All home health aides are fully licensed nurses trained by The Senior Company to provide world-class care with respect, compassion and warmth. These top-of-the-line professionals are motivated by outstanding compensation and benefits packages to take stellar care of seniors.

Regardless of the senior's needs, home health aides at The Senior Company can meet them with a wide range of services that include:

Bathing and dressing

Grooming

Housekeeping

Errands

Monitoring vital signs

Providing feeding tube support

Meal assistance

Managing medication on a weekly basis

Caring for wounds

Providing catheter support

Administering IV therapy and injections

Providing hospice care support

Hospital transfers

Dementia support

Incontinence care

Paramus families can rest easy when they entrust the care of their loved ones to The Senior Company. Caregivers follow stringent safety measures that include wearing personal protective equipment (PPE), getting screened before they enter patients' homes and before they return to seniors' homes after taking time off. Additionally, The Senior Company gives PPE to patients and their families. The company further looks out for seniors by providing families with digital thermometers, germicidal wipes, hand sanitizer and more.

"We are honored to continue our mission of guarding Paramus seniors' well-being. Home care has proven to be a lifesaver for seniors during the pandemic. By meticulously training our home health aides and requiring them to follow strict safety protocols, we can give families the comfort of knowing their loved ones are in good hands. Looking after the well-being of seniors and tending to all of their needs is always our top priority," said Calvin Bynum, Executive Director at The Senior Company

Families do not need to pay upfront fees or make a deposit for The Senior Company's services. Those interested in the services of a home health aide can learn more during a free consultation.

Get Details About The Senior Company's Services

About The Senior Company

The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.

The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADLs" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.

The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.

