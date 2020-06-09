The Senior Company Provides Skilled Home Health Aides in Wayne, New Jersey

TOTOWA, N.J., June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Residents of Wayne, New Jersey can rest easy when they entrust the care of their loved ones to The Senior Company. Highly skilled home health aides, who are also fully licensed nurses, take exquisite care of seniors at home. The measures caregivers are required to take by The Senior Company include following stringent safety protocols that help protect patients from the virus and reduce the spread.

Home health aides at The Senior Company can fulfill any scheduling need with part-time care, live-in care, temporary care and permanent care for seniors. Caregivers are available around the clock for seniors who need it. Furthermore, the company creates a customized plan for every single patient to ensure their individual needs are met. Additionally, the staff ensures that each patient's transition into the company's services is comfortable by reviewing their care plan.

Founded to help seniors live independently in their own homes, for a longer period of time, The Senior Company makes delivering world-class care its top priority. No expense is spared to hire the best home health aides in the business, compensate them well with an outstanding pay and benefits package and train them to uphold the gold standard of care. The Senior Company does not accept less from its caregivers.

Home health aides at The Senior Company are qualified to provide a wide range of services including the following:

Bathing and dressing

Grooming

Housekeeping

Errands

Monitoring vital signs

Providing feeding tube support

Meal assistance

Managing medication on a weekly basis

Caring for wounds

Providing catheter support

Administering IV therapy and injections

Providing hospice care support

Hospital transfers

Dementia support

Incontinence care

"We are proud to offer a safe, convenient form of world-class care to seniors in Wayne. Our home health aides have been carefully selected and trained to ensure seniors are treated with the utmost compassion and respect and that they receive the highest level of care. Serving the Wayne community in this way is an honor," said Steve Romano, CEO at The Senior Company

About The Senior Company

The Senior Company is a trusted New Jersey home health care agency that provides 24/7 home care services for the elderly. As a full-service New Jersey Home Health Care Agency, The Senior Company specializes in providing support for seniors who may need full-time home care assistance, live-in home care assistance or part-time home care assistance at home or in a facility after transitioning from the Hospital or Skilled Nursing Facility in their local area.

The Senior Company is a Dual Licensed, Dual Accredited, Bonded & Insured Certified Home Health Care & Certified Help Firm practicing in the North New Jersey area. The Senior Company provides Personal Care as well as Skilled Nursing Care services that are available to help seniors and families who are in need of assistance with activities of daily living. Some of these "ADLs" include bathing, toileting, dressing, light housekeeping, meal preparation, errands, hospice care and other personalized hourly or live-in home care services.

The Senior Company is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Home Care for meeting the industry's highest recognized standards of care in The State of New Jersey.

