NEW YORK, May 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increasing demand for natural and organic oral care products will foster the sensitive toothpaste market growth in the forthcoming years. With the rising personal health and dental hygiene, the demand for organic toothpaste for curing tooth sensitivity is quite high. As a result, end-users increasingly prefer oral care products made of organic ingredients. Such rising awareness of synthetic ingredients will lead to the rising demand for natural and organic products including sensitive toothpaste. Analysts have predicted that the sensitive toothpaste market will register a CAGR of nearly 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increase in demand for natural and organic oral care products

One of the growth drivers of the global sensitive toothpaste market is the increase in demand for natural and organic oral care products. The demand for organic toothpaste to cure tooth sensitivity is high, owing to over personal health and dental hygiene which is expected to drive the market.

Availability of counterfeit products diminishing the brand value of genuine products

One of the challenges in the growth of the global sensitive toothpaste market is the availability of counterfeit products diminishing the brand value of genuine products. Counterfeit oral care products such as toothpaste can contain petrochemicals, diethylene glycol, and other toxic chemicals, which can negatively impact the oral health of the user.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the global sensitive toothpaste market are focusing on offering multifunctional sensitive toothpaste, as it offers more benefits than conventional toothpaste. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



