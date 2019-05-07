The Sentinel of Port Jervis Senior Living Community Project in Port Jervis, NY is Now Complete and Open!

PORT JERVIS, N.Y., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sentinel of Port Jervis, a family-owned and operated health care organization based in Rockland County, NY announced the completion and opening of a new senior living community in Port Jervis, NY in April, 2019. The Sentinel of Port Jervis is located at the site of old Days Inn in Deerpark. After a complete renovation and expansion, the Sentinel is truly a magnificent senior living community. With this latest acquisition, The Sentinel continues to expand its portfolio of assisted living communities in New York. The community consists of 65,000 square feet sitting on over 5 acres of beautiful lush greenery. The Sentinel of Port Jervis is a 160-unit assisted living community offering both private and semi-private suite options, licensed by the New York State Department of Health as an Assisted Living Program, The Sentinel allows for affordable senior living while providing the highest level of quality care.

(PRNewsfoto/The Sentinel of Port Jervis)

"We are incredibly proud of this latest project because it brings our vision to fruition- building a beautiful community for seniors while assisting local area residents through job creation," said Eric Newhouse, President of The Sentinel. Mr. Newhouse has proven this concept when they completed a similar project in Amsterdam, NY in late 2017. This will be a blueprint for other upcoming NY locations as well.

Neil Zelman, CEO of The Sentinel, quipped, "Some have called our model 'a senior wonderland.' I think that really captures what we are trying to accomplish while providing quality care and life enrichment to the seniors in our communities."

To learn more about The Sentinel of Port Jervis, please visit www.sentinelalf.com or arrange an on-site visit by calling 845-697-0400.

Media Contact

Bassie Friedman

(845) 596-8193

214140@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Sentinel of Port Jervis

