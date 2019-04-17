NEW YORK, April 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increasing prevalence of STDs is one of the key factors expected to trigger the market's growth in the forthcoming years. STDs are rising in the emerging and advanced economies, resulting in the rising demand for drugs and therapies for treating these chronic illnesses. The cases of these incidences has increased considerably in the recent years owing to the transmission of different bacteria, viruses, and parasites during sexual contact. As a result, the increasing prevalence of STDs will further propel the demand for drugs and therapies, in turn, contributing significantly to the STD treatment market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market will register a CAGR of more than 4% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767780/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

Approval of drugs and a strong pipeline

One of the growth drivers of the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market is the approval of drugs and a strong pipeline. With the increase in prevalence and incidence of STDs, market players are focused on the development of therapies to treat these diseases. The market has witnessed new drug approvals, which will drive the market during the forecast period.

Social stigma associated with STDs

One of the challenges in the growth of the global sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market is the social stigma associated with STDs. The social stigma associated with STDs can lead to reduced screening, prevention, and care, thereby hindering the growth of the market.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the sexually transmitted diseases (STD) treatment market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Many government organizations are collaborating with commercial companies to develop HIV vaccines. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05767780/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

