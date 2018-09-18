The SEXY Solution to Bed-Head, Hair Damage & Skin Blemishes!

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- THE SEXY SLEEP CAP, the first sexy and stylish sleep cap in the market, is proud to announce its official launch. The brand, which puts women's needs AND self-esteem at its forefront, has revamped the old-fashioned, granny-style sleep cap with some much-needed upgrades.

Available now at sexysleepcap.com, THE SEXY SLEEP CAP is made of 100% silk with a sexy twist: cat ears! It is designed for women of all ages and fits all head sizes and hair types. This breathable, hypoallergenic sleep cap boasts many benefits, from protecting your hair & skin during the night and minimizing night sweats to helping your styled hair last longer and cutting down on your morning prep time.

"As a woman, I was incredibly annoyed by how my hairstyle would always get ruined the morning after styling it. Also, I wasn't comfortable placing my face on the same pillow that my hair -- with all the pollutants it picked up throughout the day -- was rubbing against all night," explains the founder of THE SEXY SLEEP CAP.

"A sleep cap was the solution to these problems. But being style-conscious, I wouldn't have been caught dead sleeping in any of the sleep caps that were available in the market; they were all old-fashioned, granny-style, uncomfortable and oh so unappealing. So, I decided to create THE SEXY SLEEP CAP to solve this problem for women, in style!"

Say goodbye to tangled, frizzy hair, split ends and hair dryness and breakage. End your battle with clogged pores and skin blemishes due to your hair's oil on your pillowcase. THE SEXY SLEEP CAP is a confidence-boosting product that offers a stylish and sexy solution to problems that every woman of every age faces on a daily basis. For the first time ever, women can feel confident and sexy while wearing a sleep cap.

