The Shade Store Debuts Exclusive Collection with Martyn Lawrence Bullard

"Window treatments are the jewelry of a room. The perfect curtain or shade enhances a space, providing it with its own identity," said Martyn Lawrence Bullard. "When conceptualizing my new collection for The Shade Store, I was inspired by the memories of my travels to the world's most beautiful and iconic destinations. I embraced color combinations, patterns and styles that are bright and dramatic, but also balanced and still accessible to the consumer. From creating a cozy environment to making a bold statement, a dressed window is essential to the finished look, function, and feel of any room."

With a focus on embellishments, the new collection blends Bullard's expertise in creating showstopping interiors and his life-long passion for wanderlust. Bold florals and vines in a fresh color palette can join a selection of embroidered, textural shears that have a striking, yet romantic flavor. Interesting stripes and timeless patterns like Chinoiserie round out the assortment with pops of the unexpected to brighten the home and bring joy to any space.

"As we continue to see an increased appetite for embellishments and color, we're excited to bring Martyn's distinct design perspective to our customers through this new collection," said Ian Gibbs, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer of The Shade Store."He has reimagined the design experience, transforming his clients' homes into works of art and this partnership is a natural fit that continues to reinforce The Shade Store's commitment to providing our customers with luxurious materials for their window treatments."

"The Shade Store appreciates the importance of constant brand evolvement and the power of a partnership," adds Bullard. "They have encouraged me to express my love for colorful and inviting fabrics in a fresh and modern way that is both a welcome addition to their collections and a new look for the brand. The team has been a dream to work with, allowing me to create with a free hand and full expression, resulting in one of my most treasured signature collections to date."

The Martyn Lawrence Bullard collection for The Shade Store collection includes the following styles:

Nomad Stripe - Inspired by patterns found on carved wood shields, this simple stripe captures an ancestral elegance and celebrates a modernity of cultural fusion in its scale and texture.

Tangier Weave - Inspired by the artisans of Tangier, this woven fabric is a fresh take on the basketweave design, blending culture and period with its timeless textural nature.

Sahara Stripe - Inspired by the looks on the French runways, this beautiful sheer fabric blends fashion and interior style in a subtle yet refreshing manner. Its distinctive look is defined by a finely incorporated colored stripe that takes it from the ordinary to the extraordinary.

Palmier - Inspired by the nineteenth-century fascination of palm trees and palm design in interiors, Palmier celebrates the art of embroidery with a sophisticated vine-like palm design that captures a tropical flavor yet carries great elegance that adds a touch of the exotic to any room.

Chinoiserie - Inspired by the artistry of hand-painted wallpapers created in the eighteenth century for the most sophisticated salons in Europe , this contemporary version of a classic brings a modern take to today's audience.

Inspired by the artistry of hand-painted wallpapers created in the eighteenth century for the most sophisticated salons in , this contemporary version of a classic brings a modern take to today's audience. Boho Vine - Inspired by the boho movement in fashion, this vine pattern merges the beauty of traditional chinoiserie with modern simplicity, allowing the fabric to become both a playful and versatile essential for today's interiors.

The Martyn Lawrence Bullard for The Shade Store collection will be offered at all of The Shade Store's 100+ showrooms nationwide and through the online showroom at theshadestore.com. At The Shade Store, expertly trained Design Consultants are available to assist clients every step of the way, seven days a week, by chat through the website, email, phone or video consultation. Every order from The Shade Store is handcrafted in the USA and ships free in 10 days or less. To ensure the perfect fit, The Shade Store's nationwide team of professionals will handle all Measure & Install needs. Virtual assistance is also available.

About The Shade Store

The Shade Store is a premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled amount of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. With 100+ showrooms nationwide, The Shade Store offers a complete range of in-person and virtual design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including swatches, complimentary professional window measurements and photo rendering. Additionally, the company is an advocate for environmental sustainability: For every purchase made, the company provides the 'Gift of Shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information about The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

About Martyn Lawrence Bullard

Martyn Lawrence Bullard is a multi-award winning Los Angeles-based interior designer renowned for his broad range of styles and eclectic, yet sophisticated and inviting interiors. Martyn has been consistently named as one of the world's top 100 interior designers by Architectural Digest, featured permanently in Elle Decor's A-List, and named one of the top 25 designers by The Hollywood Reporter. A popular television personality, Martyn starred in the hit Bravo series, Million Dollar Decorators, and hosted Channel 4's Hollywood Me in the UK, along with a multitude of design television programs spanning over 65 countries.

