The Shade Store Launches Exclusive Collection with AERIN

"With each designer collaboration we look to bring a fresh design perspective to our collection," said Ian Gibbs, co-founder and creative director of The Shade Store. "This new collaboration with AERIN brings a modern, feminine style to our collection and, with both light filtering styles and fabrics, it allows for a unique layering of patterns that our customers will love."

The collection will feature a soft and painterly color palette including neutrals in warm and cool tones as well as chocolate brown, pink and blue. With small-scale patterns for light filtering shades that add texture and visual interest, and drapery that features a luxurious and artisanal look and feel, the AERIN collection is designed to have a modern aesthetic that feels timeless. AERIN for The Shade Store features nine unique and exclusive patterns in a range of versatile colors that will mix beautifully in any room.

"The collection was inspired by my home in the Hamptons, which previously belonged to my grandmother," said Aerin Lauder. "Several rooms in the house have richly patterned wallpaper and drapery, and through the years I've made changes while honoring her existing vision for the space. This collection is inspired by that mix, which makes a room feel more personal and curated to your individual style."

AERIN for The Shade Store will be offered at all 65+ of The Shade Store showrooms nationwide and online where consumers and designers can choose free swatches to plan for their custom window treatments, with rendering services and design experts available to help. Every order from The Shade Store is handcrafted in the USA and ships free in 10 days or less. The Shade Store also offers professional measurement and installation around the country to help make the custom window treatment process truly simple.



ROLLER SHADES

Woodblock Floral features a small-scale floral motif, rendered in an irregular, block-printed style that creates movement for the eye and lends a visual softness to the design. Available in four versatile colors, this pattern works beautifully with a range of decorating styles.

Vintage Paisley Block Print features a small-scale repeating paisley design, offered in three versatile colors. Rendered in an irregular, block-printed style, this pattern is striking in its simplicity and softness.

Woodblock Geo is a hybrid of floral and geometric shapes with a handmade feel and a tonal use of color. The look, offered in three hues, creates movement and visual interest to any window treatment.

DRAPERY & ROMAN SHADES

Wainscott Paisley is a delicate, small-scale repeating paisley print featuring elements of vines and flowers. Inspired by the charming Hamptons town, this design is a simplified rendering of a classic motif, offered in five colors.

Palm Leaf Diamond is a non-traditional lattice design incorporating elements of nature in a stylized geometric pattern. Five available colors range from warm to cool, ideal for any design scheme.

Exotic Floral features elements of abstract florals and vines, printed in tonal colors which softens the design and creates a handmade feel. Rendered in five monocromatic hues, this traditional print appears modern and fresh.

Hampton Floral uses layered tones of color in a painterly manner to create depth. The floral design, inspired by the lush flora and fauna of the Hamptons, has a bold scale and dense layout. Five muted hues offer an option for every color scheme.

Arbor Leaves features dense, sweeping branches highlighted by a shadow effect to create movement and visual interest. Five colors inspired by nature provide a range of options for this classic design.

About The Shade Store

The Shade Store is a family-run, premium custom window treatment company with a rich heritage in luxury textiles and interior design. Its exclusive collection of more than 1,300 in-stock fabrics and materials provides customers with an unparalleled level of style and customization options. Every window treatment is proudly handcrafted in the USA by a skilled artisan, hung and tested for quality assurance and ships free in 10 days or less. The Shade Store offers a complete range of design services for consumers and design-trade clientele, including free swatches, free professional window measurements, photo rendering services and nationwide installation services. The Shade Store has 65+ showrooms nationwide. Additionally, The Shade Store is an advocate for environmental sustainability and for every purchase made the company provides the 'gift of shade' by planting a tree in partnership with the Arbor Day Foundation. For more information on The Shade Store, please visit http://www.theshadestore.com.

About AERIN

AERIN is a global luxury lifestyle brand inspired by the signature style of its founder, Aerin Lauder. Based on the premise that living beautifully should be effortless, the brand develops curated collections in the worlds of beauty, fashion accessories, and home décor. With a passion for entertaining, art, travel, fashion and design, Aerin's own lifestyle serves as a focal point of inspiration for the brand. Classic, but always with a modern point of view, every piece is created to make life more beautiful with a sense of ease and refinement.

