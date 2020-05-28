The Share Issue Price in Selvita Public Offering Set at PLN 38

KRAKOW, Poland, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Management Board of Selvita S.A. (WSE: SLV), one of the largest preclinical contract research organizations in Europe, has established the issue price of the C Series shares currently offered through prospectus-free Follow-On public offering, at PLN 38. As part of the Offer, the company is issuing up to 2.38 million new shares. The proceeds from the public offering will be used primarily to execute the plan of acquisitions of selected European preclinical CROs.

As part of the Follow-On public offering of shares, investors can buy up to 2.38 million shares of the new C series. Considering the C series share issue price, the value of the entire offer will reach over PLN 90 mln (over EUR 20 million*).

"We are very pleased that the development plans for coming years which we presented a couple weeks ago were positively received by the investors. Large interest in our follow-on share issue and share issue price in line with our expectations are a measure of the reputation Selvita has on the market, and this further motivates us to continue the hard work," comments Bogusław Sieczkowski, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer at Selvita.

This prospectus-free Follow-On public offering issue provides priority rights, allowing for the current Shareholders, who are considered qualified investors, to maintain their current level of shareholding in the Company.

The proceeds from the share issue will be allocated to support the increase of the scale of Company's operations through acquisitions of selected European CROs, as well as increasing its own research space.

*As on 28.05.2020 1 EUR = 4,4264 PLN

About Selvita

Selvita is a CRO (Contract Research Organization) Company providing multidisciplinary support in resolving the unique challenges of research within area of drug discovery, regulatory studies, as well as research and development.

The company was established in 2007 and currently employs ca. 500 professionals, of which over 1/3 hold PhD title. Selvita is headquartered in Krakow, Poland, with a second research site in Poznan, Poland and foreign offices located in Cambridge, MA and South San Francisco, in the U.S., as well as in Cambridge, UK. The company has a proven track record of successfully completed projects and customers in 40 countries. Majority of Company revenues come from pharma, biotech, chemical and agrochemical companies from the US and Europe. Selvita is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE:SLV). For more information, please see www.selvita.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements regarding the guidance from management and financial results. Selvita cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause the actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Selvita, or industry results, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if Selvita's results, performance, financial conditions, and the development of the industry in which it operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Given these uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document. Selvita expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

Contact details:

Investor Relations contact:

[email protected]

Media contact:

Natalia Baranowska

[email protected]

+48 784 069 418

SOURCE Selvita

Related Links

http://www.selvita.com

