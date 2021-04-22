The SHEBA® Brand Releases New Sleep-Inducing Ad to Help Cat Parents Get Back to Sleep

"While we all know sleep is precious, most cat parents would say that they put the needs of their cats before their own," said Craig Neely, Vice President of Marketing at Mars Petcare. "The SHEBA® Brand understands how we love to give in to our cats and created this sleep-inducing content in partnership with sleep scientists as a solution to fall back into a peaceful night's sleep after meeting our cats' early morning demands."

In collaboration with Behavioral Sleep Therapist, Donna Fairly, and Renata Riha, a Sleep Physician from the University of Edinburgh, the SHEBA® Brand's new ad is meant to aid parents in the early morning hours, when they may be reaching for their phones most. Developed by AMV BBDO, the 4 a.m. Sleep-Inducing Film uses a combination of the best sleep techniques – including 20 minutes of body scans, ASMR voices, calm visual effects, meditation and soothing colors – to help cat parents get off their phones and get back to sleep.

"The film includes several sleep strategies that are helpful for inducing sleep," said Donna Fairly. "The tranquil colors and peaceful music, coupled with the tone of the voices throughout makes this content very relaxing, and should be effective for anyone with sleep challenges."

The content can be viewed on the SHEBA® brand's YouTube channel, and across their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter pages. The brand has also curated a 4 a.m. Lullaby Spotify Album to help feline families drift back to sleep.

