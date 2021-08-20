The Shepard School By ECS Introduces Itself To The Shepard Community Of Columbus At The 21st Annual Family Day

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, August 21, The Shepard School by ECS will introduce itself to the Shepard community of Columbus, Ohio by co-hosting the 21st Annual Family Day. Family Day, organized and co-hosted by the Shepard Community Association, will take place from 1PM to 4PM on the grounds of The Shepard School by ECS.

The Shepard School by ECS is a new school opening this September for scholars from kindergarten through 5th grade at the historic Shepard School which has served the Shepard School community since 1909. The school will deploy a holistic educational approach, with its curriculum designed to focus on social and emotional growth, in addition to emphasizing Science, Tech, Engineering, Arts and Math (STEAM) education in each classroom.

The Shepard School by ECS's principal, Amber Estis, will speak with parents and young scholars about the school and how it will bring high quality, technology-based education to the Shepard community. Families will also be able to tour the first floor of the newly renovated school, including the school's gym and multipurpose room.

"We are honored to introduce our school to the families of the Shepard community by hosting an exciting community event and to talk about our mission of fostering the future leaders of Columbus," said Amber Estis, the inaugural principal of The Shepard School by ECS. "Not only will The Shepard School by ECS serve as a safe haven for young scholars to grow and flourish, but it will be a place where the entire community can come together and prosper."

"The need for a first-rate elementary school in the Shepard community is high and we are thrilled The Shepard School by ECS is opening its doors to our families this fall," said Douglas McDonald, President of the Shepard Community Association. "The 21st Annual Family Day will be both a reminder of the strength and character of our community after a difficult year, and a time to celebrate the re-opening of our historic school that will only make it stronger."

The 21st Annual Family Day will serve as a celebration of the Shepard community, located in the northeastern part of Columbus. Families will have the opportunity to listen to music, eat food provided by the Queen's Table food truck, watch local Double Dutch teams, and listen to spoken word poetry. Greater Christ Temple will also host a school supplies giveaway at Family Day, to prepare young scholars for the upcoming year.

Family Day will also serve as a celebration of alumni of the former Shepard School. Founded in 1909, the old Shepard School was a vital component of the Shepard community until it was closed in the 1980s. Today, Eagle Community Schools of Ohio, which is opening The Shepard School by ECS, is honoring the traditions, values and needs of the former school and the residents of its community.

About Eagle Community Schools of Ohio

Established in 2019 by a small group of Ohio natives, Joseph Reichert, Scott Knowlton, Tom Vargo, Kenny Crump, and Joe Smith, Eagle Community Schools of Ohio was created to use the founders' deep expertise in early education and community schools to create a quality community school in Columbus. In 2020, the founding partners applied and were subsequently approved by Buckeye Community Hope Foundation to open a school in Columbus, Ohio, educating scholars from K-5. Eagle Community Schools of Ohio has the mission of building the foundation for a promising future for all scholars in a rich, robust learning environment that fosters creativity and problem-solving abilities, emphasizing cognitive, social and emotional growth by engaging children as active learners in an inclusive instructional environment.

