The Shift Network Gathers California Change-Leaders and Legislators To Advance Real-World Solutions For All

PETALUMA, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Vision 2020 annual conference, hosted by The Shift Network and co-produced by the Center for Collaborative Solutions, will take place September 20 – 22nd in Sacramento, CA at the Sheraton Grand Hotel. Now in its second year, the results-oriented conference will gather a diverse collection of California's activists, legislators, and vibrant communities, to design and advance real-world solutions. Under the theme "Lighting the Way to a Better Future," the three-day event is expected to draw over 500 attendees, feature over one hundred visionaries, and will include presentations, panel discussions, workshops, skill-building practice sessions, and musical performances.

"In a time of national divisiveness, California has the opportunity to apply its legacy of inclusion, innovation and leadership on multiple fronts – including technology, education, environment and the economy – to design solutions for a sustainable, prosperous society for all," said Stephen Dinan, founder of The Shift Network and California Vision 2020.

The conference recently announced this year's list of community partners, which includes Sacramento ACT, the California Solidarity Conference, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights, Chill Sacramento, the Revolutionary Love Project, Compassionate California, Courage Campaign, United We Dream, and California Poor People's Campaign.

Partial List of Presenters:

Jennifer Siebel Newsom – Filmmaker and Founder/CEO of The Representation Project

– Filmmaker and Founder/CEO of The Representation Project Marianne Williamson - Author and Founder of Project Angel Food

- Author and Founder of Project Angel Food Valarie Kaur - Founder, Revolutionary Love Project

- Founder, Revolutionary Love Project Louis Gossett, Jr – Actor, Founder of the Eracism Foundation

– Actor, Founder of the Eracism Foundation Mayor Darrell Steinberg - Mayor of Sacramento, CA

Mayor of Mayor Michael D. Tubbs – Mayor of Stockton, CA

Mayor of Joan Blades - Co-founder of Move-On, Moms Rising and Living Room Conversations

- Co-founder of Move-On, Moms Rising and Living Room Conversations John Gable - Co-founder of Living Room Conversations and CEO & Founder of AllSides

- Co-founder of Living Room Conversations and CEO & Founder of AllSides Dr. Manuel Pastor – Author of State of Resistance ; Professor of Sociology, American Studies, Ethnicity at USC

– Author of ; Professor of Sociology, American Studies, Ethnicity at Zachary Norris - Executive Director, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights

- Executive Director, Ella Baker Center for Human Rights Saru Jayamaran – Founder, Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United

– Founder, Restaurant Opportunities Centers (ROC) United Rickie Byars Beckwith – Devotional Artist, Music & Arts Director of the Agape International Spiritual Center

– Devotional Artist, Music & Arts Director of the Agape International Spiritual Center Andrew Harvey – Director, Institute of Sacred Activism

– Director, Institute of Sacred Activism Stephen Dinan – President & CEO, The Shift Network

– President & CEO, The Shift Network Sister Jenna – Spiritual leader, author, radio and TV personality

– Spiritual leader, author, radio and TV personality Tim Molina – Political Director, Courage Campaign

Tickets are available now through the California Vision 2020 Website.

Center for Collaborative Solutions:

The Center for Collaborative Solutions is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization headquartered in Sacramento with a mission and a passion for unleashing the power of people working together—helping others to discover innovative and effective ways to achieve shared goals and visions. The Center specializes in developing and supporting regional and statewide stakeholder collaborations. For more information about the Center and its programs, please see www.CCSCenter.org.

The Shift Network:

The Shift Network is a transformative education company that partners with the planet's top teachers, experts and healers to offer powerful experiences that support an individual's growth and transformation – and the evolution of the collective. The company's mission is to help humanity evolve and create a sustainable, healthy, peaceful and prosperous world. Through our events, courses and media, The Shift Network is committed to helping create a conscious, meaningful life for all. For more information about Stephen Dinan and the Shift Network, visit www.theshiftnetwork.com

