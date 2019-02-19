"The Shocking Reality That Trumps Surviving Cancer Four Times Is Living in 'Remission'…"

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- It all comes down to survival—or, does it? Four-time cancer survivor, Ryan Hamner, describes his journey from childhood to the present, as an adult dealing with the impact of treatment and living in remission from this terrible disease. In his memoir, "This Is Remission," he writes to give his reader hope that all things "lost" can actually be a "gift." His story is not what you may think. As Jessica Neely, PA-C and Elliott Winton, M.D. write:

Ryan's story is remarkably unique for its duration and success over multiple disease recurrences, for his ongoing strength to deal with the array of challenges caused by treatment-related toxicities…and now for his willingness and ability to share his story. Ryan's gift to us is profoundly life-affirming.

Sharing his experiences with brutal honesty, Hamner describes what it is like to miss a "normal" childhood, but shows his reader—patient or survivor, family member or someone who has never been touched by the disease—the "great" that evolves from this struggle—or any struggle.

This book is not a sad story of how cancer can take your life; ironically, it is the story of how it can change it for the better in many respects! Expect a few tears as you read about the hero in his life, who picked him up from school when he was sick but didn't coddle him; instead, he took Hamner on an unforgettable ride. But also, expect to laugh until you cry as he shares his boyhood adventures that include his secret to winning an altercation with "high-haired Willie."

Finally, get the perspective from his mother as caregiver, who has been there "in the trenches" with him from the beginning. This book is not what you expect; it is not an ordinary story. It may just change the way you see an extraordinary event in your own life. "This Is Remission" is written for you!

Ryan Hamner is a singer-songwriter, musician and survivor. His children's book, "You'll Be All Right, Buddy," was published by Blue Cross. He has written for Coping Magazine and regularly contributes to CURE. His song, "Where Hope Lives," was commissioned by the American Cancer Society and "Survivors Survive" has been used in Relay for Life events and #WorldCancerDay. In his "Hear the Heart" tour, Ryan spoke to and performed for patients and survivors at Hope Lodges, Ronald McDonald Houses, clinics and hospitals. He has been chosen as keynote speaker and featured artist for inspirational and fund-raising events. Learn more at www.ryanhamner.com. "This Is Remission" is available through amazon.com.

