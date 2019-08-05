The Shopping Annuity & Market America | SHOP.COM's 2019 International Convention Take Over The Greensboro, North Carolina Coliseum This Week With Over 20,000 Global Entrepreneurs

"I am super excited for our International Convention this week in Greensboro," said Market America | SHOP.COM Chairman and CEO JR Ridinger. "People around the world are rapidly succeeding through the Market America UnFranchise® business. The pace continues to quicken as entrepreneurs enthusiastically adopt our 'Shopping Annuity' program, which empowers smart shoppers to convert their everyday spending on everyday items into earnings by building a residual income through SHOP.COM," he said.

During Ridinger's multiple presentations at the event, he will convey the latest enhancements to the Shopping Annuity program and how its rapid adoption in the marketplace is improving thousands of lives. During the event, the company will unveil several new "Shopping Annuity" branded products – all daily essential products that virtually everyone not only uses but needs as part of their daily routine.

The event will also feature the Market America | SHOP.COM executive team, successful entrepreneurs from at least 8 countries and celebrity guests, including Fat Joe and La La Anthony. Previous events have been attended by superstars Jamie Foxx, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Eva Longoria, Serena Williams, Alejandro Sanz, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Gloria Estefan, Emilio Estefan, Tony Romo, Swizz Beatz, Paulina Rubio, Marc Anthony, Scottie Pippen, Amar'e Stoudemire and Alexis Stoudemire, among many others. Additional surprise celebrity appearances are expected this week.

Loren Ridinger, Senior Executive Vice President of Market America | SHOP.COM, will open the four-day event with a powerful address followed by additional presentations wherein she will use her vast experience as one of today's most influential entrepreneurs and trendsetters to help attendees define their "why" and develop the passion necessary to reach their goals, succeed and live the life of their dreams. Loren is well-known for inspiring crowds to act with her powerful messages about self-empowerment and taking control of your life. Loren's blog can be found at https://www.lorensworld.com/ and her Instagram account can be found at https://www.instagram.com/lorenridinger/ (@lorenridinger).

"For this International Convention, I am excited to deliver a compelling message of empowerment" said Loren. "We've started a revolution to help people create their own economy. 27 years of evolution and growth have allowed the systems, tools and technology to catch up to our original vision and our original mission. Where else can you find such a realistic business model that results in a significant ongoing income? Our mission is to empower people from all walks of life with the ability to control their time, their income and their future" said Loren passionately.

The award-winning Motives by Loren Ridinger cosmetics line -- created by Loren Ridinger -- is anxious to launch its new Fall/Winter 2019 campaign. This new collection features a bold and powerful eyeshadow palette and a blush and lip palette with interchangeable colors for both lips and cheeks – all part of the Visionaire Collection -- as inspiration to all, that beauty and vision start from within. From there, anything is possible.

The company will also be announcing several new products from its popular Lumiere de Vie®, Lumiere de Vie® Hommes, Isotonix, DNA Miracles & Shopping Annuity® brands. Exciting new announcements will headline this year's event, including enhancements to SHOP.COM's shopping website that will be introduced and discussed in detail by Market America | SHOP.COM President and COO Marc Ashley. Marc will be presenting a powerful presentation that details why Market America | SHOP.COM is "The Total Package" for entrepreneurs and savvy shoppers because the Shopping Annuity has never been easier to benefit from. Marc will also be introducing and launching several new cutting edge products from the company.

The company will also announce several enhancements to SHOP.COM including additional participating merchants in its SHOP Local program and some new user-friendly enhancements to make the user experience even better. "We've always been focused on creating the best user experience possible through an easy-to-use interface, fast checkouts and blazing speed, among other things," said Steve Ashley, President and COO of SHOP.COM. "Through innovation, our suite of products -- which include web, mobile and apps -- and emerging technologies we are positioned for explosive growth in the marketplace." Steve will be detailing how the company continues to take the friction out of online shopping via enhanced user experiences.

Finally, DNA Miracles, created by Amber Ridinger-McLaughlin and Duane McLaughlin, will unveil a 3-in-1 product perfect for today's busy family while gentle enough for everyone's littlest miracles.

