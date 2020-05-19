The Show Must Go On: Stand-Up Comedy Gets a Lifeline From BetterBox Studios

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- During the Covid crisis, BetterBox Studios, a Hollywood-based production company, has been providing production services to the Los Angeles comedy community -- free of charge.

Social distancing and stay-at-home orders have decimated the comedy community leaving countless performers without stage time -- or a paycheck. In LA, the average pay for a stand-up gig is under $100 so many comics are attempting to distribute content online. But for the average working comedian, the production costs are out of reach.

"Most comics run from club to club, night after night, just trying to survive," said BetterBox co-founder Gino Gentile. "When the clubs closed their doors, I opened mine."

Gino Gentile has been a Hollywood comedy scene fixture for a decade. He, his brother AJ and sister-in-law Jen, created BetterBox Studios to find and develop talent. "I've seen amazing performers fail to break through because they lacked resources and support," said Gentile. "We handle the business and studio infrastructure so our talent can focus on being talent."

The number one live podcast in the world: "Kill Tony", hosted by Tony Hinchcliffe , moved to BetterBox when the Comedy Store closed. "Gino is a top notch comedy connoisseur," said Hinchcliffe. "He supports a lot of the best shows and podcasts. A lot of them are done here at BetterBox."

"Comedians have to constantly engage with their audience. We've worked hard to maintain continuity so fans are seeing their favorite shows on the days and times they expect," notes Gentile. "If there ever was a time we needed to laugh, it's now." The legendary "Roastmaster General", Jeff Ross and co-host Brian Moses have delivered episodes of Roast Battle and Friday Night Fights on schedule with no down time.

Comedy veteran Josh Wolf , host of the celebrity-driven game show, Controlled Chaos with over 1,000,000 subscribers said, "I've been in this city a long time, Jen and the staff at BetterBox are the perfect combination of professional and artist friendly. I can't imagine recording anywhere else."

Tinseltown mainstay Freddie Prinze, Jr. (I Know What You Did Last Summer, Scooby-Doo, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) said, "We shoot everything exclusively at BetterBox and we couldn't be prouder of the partnership."

"We're a family business," said Jen Gentile. "Our hosts, producers and staff are all part of that family. Through good times and bad, our family sticks together."

