The Shyft Group Announces New Chief Human Resources Officer, Colin Hindman

"Colin has a proven record of human resources leadership in fast-paced, global manufacturing environments, where he has played a key role in implementing highly effective strategies to support organizational growth," said Adams. "We welcome Colin and look forward to his direction and successful implementation of HR long-term best practices at Shyft."

Hindman has more than 20 years of diverse human resources leadership experience at the corporate, division and operating plant levels, both domestically and abroad. Previously, Hindman was chief human resources officer at Dayco, a global leader in the research, design, manufacturing and distribution of essential engine drive systems and aftermarket services for automotive, truck, construction, agriculture and industrial applications. While at Dayco, he led a corporate team of nine, as well as 17 HR directors and managers and was responsible for the company's global acquisition, development, and engagement initiatives in support business strategies and objectives.

Prior to Dayco, Hindman spent more than 14 years at TriMas Corporation, a diversified global public manufacturer and provider of products to customers in the consumer products, aerospace and industrial end markets. Hindman held several roles of progressive responsibility at TriMas, his last of which was vice president of human resources. He additionally held human resources management positions within Dana Corporation and Wabash Technologies.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles and Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

