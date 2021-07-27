The Shyft Group's Utilimaster To Exhibit Leading Parcel Delivery Vehicles At General Motors' Fleet Solutions Summit And The Contractor Expo

"Utilimaster continues to see strong demand for last mile parcel delivery vehicles, and we have positioned ourselves to support our dealers and the independent contractors they serve with the industry's best fleet vehicles," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. "Interest in the Velocity F2® has been tremendous, and we're thrilled to be able to showcase this vehicle along with the Aeromaster® and Utilivan® products during these upcoming events."

Based on the continued rapid growth in ecommerce, concurrent demand for parcel delivery vehicles has accelerated. Utilimaster will exhibit its top-of-the-line last mile delivery vehicles at the following shows:

Contractor Expo

Velocity F2 , which is built on a Ford Transit chassis and is the industry's most efficient and accessible walk-in van, offering nimbleness, comfort, and fuel efficiency, alongside easy access and robust storage capacity.

, which is built on a Ford Transit chassis and is the industry's most efficient and accessible walk-in van, offering nimbleness, comfort, and fuel efficiency, alongside easy access and robust storage capacity. Aeromaster Walk-In Van that has a highly modularized stand-up cargo area and multiple door configurations. Its lightweight aluminum construction provides a durable, rust-free body for lighter overall weight and increased payload capacity, while low step-in cab and rear doors make entry and exit easy and accessible.

that has a highly modularized stand-up cargo area and multiple door configurations. Its lightweight aluminum construction provides a durable, rust-free body for lighter overall weight and increased payload capacity, while low step-in cab and rear doors make entry and exit easy and accessible. Utilivan Cutaway, built on a GM 3500 Chassis and with a Utiliplate body, the vehicle provides additional cargo space and delivers optimal performance with maximum durability.

GM Fleet Solutions Summit

Utilivan Cutaway, built on a GM 3500 Chassis and with a Utiliplate body, the vehicle provides additional cargo space and delivers optimal performance with maximum durability.

The annual Contractor Expo is the largest independent gathering of contractors of FedEx Ground in the country and ensures contractors can network and learn from each other and industry-specific vendors. The GM Fleet Solutions Summit showcases solutions for GM customers' needs, displays new product lineups, and provides updates from General Motors. It is attended by more than 800 commercial, government, and daily rental fleet customers.

As an industry leader and longstanding last mile delivery fleet provider, Utilimaster has the expertise to deliver vehicles that increase efficiency, safety, and long-term value with an aftermarket customer service team dedicated to keeping vehicles on the road. For more information about Utilimaster and The Shyft Group, please visit www.Utilimaster.com.

The Shyft Group



The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,900 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $676 million in 2020. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media:

Samara Hamilton

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3860

Kim Pace

Director

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3862

SOURCE The Shyft Group

Related Links

https://theshyftgroup.com

