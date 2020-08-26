The Shyft Group's Utilimaster To Host Virtual Product Webinar

Hosted by Utilimaster's commercial sales team, the webinar will provide updates on four Utilimaster vehicle platforms, including cutaway truck bodies, dry freight truck bodies, walk-in vans, and its recently reintroduced Velocity —a unique hybrid of a walk-in and cargo van, combining maximum cargo space and enhanced entry and egress with advanced ergonomics and drivability, particularly well-suited for the booming parcel delivery segment. During the webinar, the sales team will explain the use-cases of each vehicle, as well as how customers can identify the perfect vehicle for their various route and delivery needs. The online event gives customers and those exploring the parcel delivery segment for the first time the unique ability to compare and contrast – vehicle models, classes, and capabilities – to determine the optimal delivery vehicle based on their route, load capacity, fuel efficiency requirements, and more. An in-depth Q&A session will conclude the event and give contractors and fleet managers the ability to ask specific questions based on their particular use case, without ever leaving their desk.

"Last-mile parcel delivery demand is growing at rates we've never seen before, for packages of all sizes, and goods of all kinds," said Chad Heminover, President, Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services. "Our ability to support the needs of the parcel delivery market is unique because of our decades-long experience serving the country's largest fleet customers, our wide-product portfolio, our unmatched product quality, and our capacity to scale production to meet demand. By hosting this and future webinars, we're able to connect with customers around the country and support them virtually with updates on new products and company announcements."

Utilimaster is a leader in fleet assembly, uniquely positioned with a product line spanning all primary gross vehicle weight rating classes, from 1-7. Experts in purpose-built fleets, Utilimaster leverages its consultative sales approach, Work-Driven Design®, to understand each customer's unique needs in order to deliver the optimized vehicles and upfits to meet their customers' market demands.

Utilimaster and the rest of The Shyft Group family of brands continue as leaders in every segment in which they compete. This past June, the company—formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc.—rebranded to The Shyft Group to be more reflective of its next phase of business transformation focused on high-growth commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets and to follow the divestiture of its Emergency Response business. The name represents speed, efficiency, agility, and a high-intensity approach, which corresponds with the company's pivot in market focus and the forward momentum garnered in the work truck, specialty service, and delivery vehicle markets.

For more information on the webinar, please visit www.utilimaster.com.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services and Shyft Specialty Vehicles. Today, its family of brands include Utilimaster, Royal Truck Body, Strobes-R-Us, Spartan RV Chassis, Builtmore Contract manufacturing, and corresponding aftermarket provisions. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 2,700 associates across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales from continuing operations of $757 million in 2019. Learn more about The Shyft Group at www.TheShyftGroup.com.

CONTACT:

Media:

Samara Hamilton

Vice President, Marketing and Communications

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3860

Sawyer Lipari

Senior Director

Lambert & Co.

[email protected]

313.309.9551

Investors:

Juris Pagrabs

Group Treasurer, Director of Investor Relations

The Shyft Group

[email protected]

(517) 997-3862

SOURCE The Shyft Group

Related Links

www.TheShyftGroup.com

