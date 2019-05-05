The Sichuan Provincial Culture and Tourism Development Conference takes place in Chengdu, China

CHENGDU, China, May 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sichuan Provincial Culture and Tourism Development Conference was held in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, China on April 29, 2019. The event was hosted by the provincial government and Party Committee of Sichuan province, and organized by the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism. During the event, awards and recognition were given to 10 counties and districts within the city of Chengdu known for their popularity among tourists, 20 towns in Sichuan province known for their unique cultures and tourism resources and eight leading culture and tourism companies in the province for their outstanding contributions to the sector. In addition, select groups and individuals were honored with the Golden Panda award for their exceptional work in promoting Sichuan as a key tourism destination in both the Chinese and international markets. Over the next five years, the provincial government plans to transform Sichuan into a tourism destination highly integrated with its rich culture, for the accessibility of that culture to the local populace and to travelers alike and, generally speaking, as a recognized tourism destination that should be any serious traveler's "must-see list".