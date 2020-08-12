The Sickle Cell Foundation Of Tennessee Launches Sickle Cell Today Podcast On The KUDZUKIAN Network

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a series of successful virtual webinars, The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee will launch the Sickle Cell Today podcast on the KUDZUKIAN Network. The first of the four episode series debuted on Monday, August 10th and will air once a week going forward. Episodes will focus on pain management, quality of life, treatments, and coping among other topical issues. Featured guests include Dr. Patricia Adams-Graves and Tabatha Marmon, a sickle cell disease patient advocate, among other industry experts and advocates.

Sickle Cell Disease is the most common inherited blood disorder affecting about 100,000 Americans, most often affecting people of African Americans/people of African descent followed closely by Hispanic-Americans from Central and South America and people of Mediterranean, Asian, Indian, or Middle Eastern descent. It can manifest in a myriad of ways, ranging from mild pain and discomfort to days and weeks of debilitating pain, stroke, or organ damage.

Reginald French, the president and CEO of The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee, will serve as the host of the show.

French says,

"We are excited about being able to extend our reach in this week. Great is the need in our community. We have some of the most highly regarded doctors within the specialty area serving as subject matter experts. They have a wealth of knowledge, recommendations and real-life solutions to share with listeners."

Sickle Cell Today which can be accessed at https://sicklecelltoday.kudzukiannetwork.com. It also available on all streaming platforms – Spotify, Google Chrome, Apple, iHeart, Pandora.

About The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee

The Sickle Cell Foundation of Tennessee is the state's leading public policy and advocacy organization providing educational awareness and social support services to consumers, patients, and families impacted by sickle cell disease. The foundation has touched over 1 million people and has raised substantial funding for the support of the sickle cell community.

