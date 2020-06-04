The Simon Law Firm's "Heels in the Courtroom" Podcast Offers Mentorship and Community for Female Professionals

Finding mentorship and community can be a challenge for female professionals, and Heels in the Courtroom fills that gap. "It's the quintessential 'pay it forward,'" says attorney Erica Slater. "My female mentors made all the difference in my life and career. The more the leading voices in professional industries are women, the better those industries are for women."

"Women aren't limited to 'a seat at the table,'" adds attorney Mary Simon. "We're here to fill every chair. If you are a female professional, or you have female colleagues, this podcast is for you." https://simonlawpc.com/podcasts/heels-in-the-court-room/

With a range of experience from seasoned trial attorney to recent law school grad, hosts Amy Gunn, Erica Slater, Liz Lenivy, Mary Simon and Elizabeth McNulty offer anecdotal insights on how to build your book of business, sharpen litigation skills, walk the line between aggressive and assertive, and explain why the phrase "work-life balance" is considered inadmissible at The Simon Law Firm. "One thing that makes Heels in the Courtroom so unique is that it can be relatable no matter where you are in your career," says attorney Elizabeth McNulty. "We are all in different stages of our practice so we each bring different perspectives, struggles, and solutions."

The podcast is directed toward female trial attorneys and professionals but offers tangible insights for all. Attorney Liz Lenivy says, "I've gotten great feedback from women in other professional industries like engineering and financial services, and men who say this podcast helps them understand the experiences of their female colleagues better. Our audience is anyone and everyone." https://simonlawpc.com/podcasts/heels-in-the-court-room/

Listeners are loving Heels in the Courtroom.

"I struggle with finding mentorship as I am the only female attorney in an all-male office of 13 lawyers. These ladies discuss topics I face in everyday practice and how to combat the struggles of this field. I would highly suggest to any female attorney or professional." Texas Trial Attorney

"The podcasts resonated with me and reminded me of when I started in litigation many, many years ago and was constantly mistaken for the court reporter, and even once, at my first out-of-town hearing, as the deaf interpreter." Missouri Trial Attorney

"I am a male attorney and find this extremely insightful. I am not the target audience, but still gain knowledge listening. By the way, I have never been called 'Little Man' or 'Little Gentleman.'" Juggernaut19

Heels in the Courtroom is available on iTunes, Spotify, or Podbean. New episodes drop every Wednesday. For additional information or to schedule an interview or appearance, contact Angela Louis at The Simon Law Firm [email protected]

