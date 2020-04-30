The Sinful Side of Cinema Returns! The Film Detective Dedicates the Month of May to Pre-Code Hollywood

ROCKPORT, Mass., April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Film Detective (TFD), a classic media streaming network and film archive that restores and distributes classic films for today's cord-cutters, is embracing the freedom of expression from the Pre-Code era. The perfect destination to enjoy classic film, television, serials, and shorts, The Film Detective is proud to promote such a sensational period of Hollywood's history this month.

The Film Detective

Rugged crime and playful innuendo will find their way onto The Film Detective, every Sunday at 7:00 p.m. EST. Celebrating the years preceding the enforcement of the Hays Code, the Pre-Code era also made superstars out of icons like Barbara Stanwyck and James Cagney. Silent star Buster Keaton stepped into the talkies with Speak Easily (1932), the Pre-Code comedy also starring Thelma Todd and Jimmy Durante. Speak Easily (1932) will be joined by such Pre-Code mainstays as Joan Blondell in Three Broadway Girls (1932) and Claudette Colbert in I Cover the Waterfront (1933).

With many Pre-Code films joining The Film Detective's extensive library of over 1,500 titles, viewers may find a surprising standout in John Wayne's His Private Secretary (1933). Departing from his usual roles in the Old West, the Duke stars as an incorrigible playboy trying to settle his wild ways in this delightful romantic comedy. His Private Secretary (1933) will be one of many John Wayne films featured this month. Western fans can celebrate the anniversary of The Duke's birthday on May 26 with a John Wayne marathon featuring Wayne's early years with Lone Star Productions through his 1963 western comedy McLintock!

The Film Detective will also celebrate Mother's Day with a marathon, starting at noon on Sunday, May 10. The Mother of the Movies, Mary Carr, will appear as mother to Joel McCrea in Kept Husbands (1931), followed by Cicely Tyson in the Oscar-nominated drama Sounder (1972). Mother-daughter duo Lucille Ball and Lucie Arnaz will also appear together in episodes of The Lucy Show (1962-1968). The Film Detective app will showcase Sophia Loren in Two Women (1960) and Gertrude Berg in The Goldbergs (1949-1957).

While many continue safe social distancing from home, The Film Detective is bringing the comfort of the classics all month long! For more information, visit https://www.thefilmdetective.com/.

For more information, contact:

Kerry Ryan

[email protected]

About The Film Detective:

The Film Detective is a leading distributor of restored classic programming, including feature films, television, foreign imports, and documentaries. Launched in 2014, TFD has distributed its library of 3,000+ hours of film on DVD and Blu-ray and through leading platforms including TCM, NBC, EPIX, Amazon, PBS, and more. The Film Detective has released its app on web, iOS, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV and is available live on Sling, STIRR, and DistroTV.

Related Images

image1.jpg

Related Links

https://thefilmdetective.tv/

SOURCE The Film Detective