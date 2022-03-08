The Site by Carlos Valrand Now Available in Audiobook Form

PASADENA, Texas, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A young London schoolteacher and an investigation by two Americans that she inexplicably follows in dreams reveal long-hidden otherworldly secrets.

Engaging and epic, The Site combines mystery and science-fiction in the adventure of people driven by curiosity, courage, and determination to uncover the secrets concealed in a stolen government document.

The Site Audiobook Cover

"... impressibly intricate and relentlessly paced" BlueInk Review

The plot moves at a good pace, with well-spaced revelations and twists." Kirkus Reviews

"Valrand leaves the reader wanting for more." OnlineBookClub

CARLOS VALRAND is an author and a contributor to the website internetlooks.com. He has authored various aerospace system functional requirements documents and technical papers.

The Site audiobook was released nationwide February 2022. It is available in paperback, e-book, and audiobook form from various retailers, including Amazon, Bookshop, Barnes and Noble, Booktopia, Smashwords, BOOKS-A-MILLION, and iTunes.

For further information, contact Carlos Valrand, 2818148564, [email protected]

REVIEW COPIES AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST

SOURCE Carlos Valrand