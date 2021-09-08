The Six Core Competencies of Leadership and Its Legacy

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Morgan James' new release, The Leadership Core: Competencies for Successfully Leading Others, by Will Schirmer, is a valuable tool for leaders at all levels to help develop themselves and improve team performance, development, engagement, and retention.

William Schirmer

By exploring a simple recipe of six core competencies leaders should focus on to grow their success, The Leadership Core demystifies the concept of "character" and explains its important role in leadership success. The Leadership Core provides tips on hiring, onboarding, developing others, and building teams while offering pauses for self-reflection and suggested activities to help apply concepts in practice.

In addition to the exploration of motivation and how leaders use it to inspire individual team success, The Leadership Core includes a valuable discussion on leading change effectively to help teams adapt and thrive in dynamic environments. Packed full of the tools all leaders need, The Leadership Core charts the course for ultimate leadership and the legacy it will leave.

About the Author:

William Schirmer is a senior management professional in HR, having been involved with Human Resources, Talent Management, and Learning & Development functions for domestic and international firms over more than twenty years. His expertise includes creation and deployment of leadership development programs for a number of organizations. William holds USA, UK, and Global HR certifications. His undergraduate study in Political & Behavioral Sciences was completed via University of Minnesota-Mankato in the USA. William completed his Graduate Degrees in Human Resource Management via Fort Hays State University in the USA and Social Sciences via the University of Leicester in the United Kingdom.

More About This Title:

The Leadership Core: Competencies for Successfully Leading Others, by Will Schirmer, is currently available in e-book form and will be released in print by Morgan James Publishing on October 26, 2021. The Leadership Core —9781631954887 —has 282 pages and is being sold as a trade paperback for $18.95.

