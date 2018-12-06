NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The sizing agents market is projected to register a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2023.



The global sizing agents market is estimated to be USD 3.1 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 4.0 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2018 and 2023. The increasing demand for sizing agents in various industrial applications is projected to drive the demand for these chemicals. The continuous expansion of the automotive, medical, packaging, and apparel industries is expected to drive the demand for sizing agents during the forecast period. However, environmental concerns regarding the disposal of these chemicals into water is a major restraining factor for the sizing agents' manufacturers.



Synthetic sizing agents is the fastest-growing type segment of the sizing agents market.

The market for synthetic sizing agents is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.The growing consumer need for durability and aesthetics of paper and technical textiles is expected to create demand for sizing agents during the forecast period.



Consumers are becoming aware of the sustainable packaging solution, which is further creating demand for paper-based packaging, especially in the food & beverages industry. This, in turn, is expected to drive the demand for synthetic sizing agents.



Textile & fiber is the largest application segment of the sizing agents market.

Textile & fiber is projected to be the largest segment of the market.The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the rising demand for sizing agents in the textile application as sizing agents has the ability to strengthen the yarn and imparts abrasion resistance.



The demand for sizing agents in the textile & fiber segment will witness upward growth as it acts as a protective glaze on the substrate and helps in the absorption characteristic of the fiber.



APAC is projected to be the largest sizing agents market.

The sizing agents market in APAC is projected to register the highest CAGR between 2018 and 2023.Growing population, urbanization, and many other factors of the developing nations have led to the increased demand for sizing agents in various industries in the region.



The region's strong industrial base and the growing middle-class population have driven the demand for a variety of textiles such as technical textiles, home textiles, and apparel.Also, there is rising awareness regarding the effective and durable paper-based packaging solutions.



The growth of the paper and paperboard market in the region is mainly attributed to the shift of pulp and paper production facilities in the region from North America and Europe. Favorable government policies and the availability of cheap labor in countries such as China, India, Bangladesh, and Indonesia, are further strengthening the sizing agents market in this region.



Breakdown of profiles of primary interviews for the report on the sizing agents market

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 –30%, and Tier 3 – 15%

• By Designation – C Level – 21%, Director Level – 23%, and Others – 56%

• By Region – North America – 45%, Europe – 27%, APAC – 15%, South America – 7%, and the Middle East & Africa – 6%



Some of the key companies profiled in this report such as BASF (Germany), Aries Chemical (US), Pulcra Chemicals (Germany), Kemira OYJ (Finland), Solenis (US), Omnova Solutions (US), Buckman (US), Seiko PMC Corporation (Japan), and Evonik (Germany). These are the leading sizing agent manufacturers, globally.



Research Coverage:

The report covers the sizing agents market on the basis of type, application, and region.This study aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the sizing agents market across various segmentation types.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players along with their profiles and key growth strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

From an insight perspective, this report has been focusing on various levels of analyses, which include industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles. These insights together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the sizing agents market, high-growth regions, and drivers, restraints, and challenges in the sizing agents market.



The report provides insights into the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on sizing agents offered by the top players operating in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insight into upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new applications in the sizing agents market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative and emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for sizing agents across different regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the sizing agents market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the sizing agents market



