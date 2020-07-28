The Slave Trade Continues.

WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices Against Trafficking will host its international human rights forum tomorrow, July 29, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT (UTC-4) which will live stream via Facebook/VoicesAgainstTrafficking and also on YouTube.

Human trafficking is the world's fastest growing multibillion-dollar criminal industry. This vast

transnational criminal enterprise is the greatest exploitation of men, women and children in the

world. It is evil. These victims are in dire, life threatening situations without hope.

Voices Against Trafficking will feature leading national and international human rights activists to share details on many aspects of the current state of human trafficking. Voices Against Trafficking speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves.



Speakers include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Congressman Pete Olson

(TX), Congressman Jim Costa (CA), Congresswoman Ann Wagner (MO), Congressman Greg

Walden (OR), Congressman Chip Roy (TX), Congressman Chris Smith (NJ), Congresswoman

Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Heather Fischer /Special Advisor for Human Trafficking Domestic Policy

Counsel - Executive Office of The President, Senator Nancy de la Sierra (Mexico), Senator

Manuel Anorve (Mexico), Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo from the Vatican, Chief Jerry

Garnett / ICE HSI, Santiago Nieto, PhD (Mexican Head of Financial Intelligence Unit), Eleanor

Gaetan /Public Policy Director for the Nonpartisan National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), Andi Buerger, JD Founder of Voices Against Trafficking, Charter Members of V.A.T, Nonprofits, Internet Safety Leaders, Law Enforcement Experts, and Survivors who are forging a new path for human rights.



Your voice is more important now than ever before. ADD YOUR VOICE at

https://www.voicesagainsttrafficking.com/join-us

