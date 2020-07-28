The Slave Trade Continues.
What you need to know about human trafficking - 21st Century Slavery
Jul 28, 2020, 12:43 ET
WASHINGTON, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Voices Against Trafficking will host its international human rights forum tomorrow, July 29, 2020 11:00 am - 3:00 pm EDT (UTC-4) which will live stream via Facebook/VoicesAgainstTrafficking and also on YouTube.
Human trafficking is the world's fastest growing multibillion-dollar criminal industry. This vast
transnational criminal enterprise is the greatest exploitation of men, women and children in the
world. It is evil. These victims are in dire, life threatening situations without hope.
Voices Against Trafficking will feature leading national and international human rights activists to share details on many aspects of the current state of human trafficking. Voices Against Trafficking speaks for those who cannot speak for themselves.
Speakers include U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao, Congressman Pete Olson
(TX), Congressman Jim Costa (CA), Congresswoman Ann Wagner (MO), Congressman Greg
Walden (OR), Congressman Chip Roy (TX), Congressman Chris Smith (NJ), Congresswoman
Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Heather Fischer /Special Advisor for Human Trafficking Domestic Policy
Counsel - Executive Office of The President, Senator Nancy de la Sierra (Mexico), Senator
Manuel Anorve (Mexico), Bishop Marcelo Sanchez Sorondo from the Vatican, Chief Jerry
Garnett / ICE HSI, Santiago Nieto, PhD (Mexican Head of Financial Intelligence Unit), Eleanor
Gaetan /Public Policy Director for the Nonpartisan National Center on Sexual Exploitation (NCOSE), Andi Buerger, JD Founder of Voices Against Trafficking, Charter Members of V.A.T, Nonprofits, Internet Safety Leaders, Law Enforcement Experts, and Survivors who are forging a new path for human rights.
