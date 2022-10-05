The Smart Air Purifier Market Is Expected To Reach Almost $11 Billion By 2026 Because of Rising Airborne Diseases

The Business Research Company's smart air purifier market research report expands on key drivers, trends, and growth opportunities in the market.

LONDON , Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The increasing prevalence of airborne diseases is expected to fuel the growth of the smart air purifier market going forward. Airborne diseases such as COVID-19 are caused by the transmission of viruses through the air from one person to another in the form of droplets or aerosolized particles. Rising airborne disease cases promote the use of air purifiers as the patients face breathing issues. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a specialized government agency of the United Nations, as of July 11, 2021, there were 558 million coronavirus cases globally. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of airborne diseases will increase the growth of the smart air purifier market.

The global smart air purifier market size is expected to grow from $6.05 billion in 2021 to $6.89 billion in 2022 at a CAGR of 13.9%. The global smart air purifier market size is expected to reach $10.93 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2%.

Technological Advancement Are Shaping The Smart Air Purifier Market

Technological advancements are shaping the smart air purifier market. Major companies operating in the smart air purifier market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position and meet consumer demand. For example, in May 2021, Levoit, a US-based air purifier company, launched the Levoit VeSync Core 400s, an air purifier with HEPA Smart Technology. This captures bacteria, viruses, mold, pollen, and pet dander as well as neutralizes smoke, volatile organic compounds, cooking smells, fumes, and pet odors. It senses air quality changes up to ten times faster and automatically adjusts the fan speed.

Key Players And Their Strategies In The Smart Air Purifier Market

Major players in the smart air purifier market are Honeywell International Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Xiaomi, Unilever Blueair, Coway Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Dyson Technology Limited, LG Electronics, Sunbeam Products Inc., Whirlpool Corporation, Amaircare, Alencorp, Arovast Corporation, Winix Inc., Bluestar Limited, Smart Air, Oransi, Airpura Industries, and 3M.

In November 2021, iRobot Corp., a US-based technology company, acquired Aeris Cleantec AG for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, iRobot aimed to expand its addressable market and diversify its product portfolio. Aeris Cleantec AG is a Switzerland-based premium air purifier company.

Smart Air Purifier Market Segmentation

The global smart air purifier market is segmented -

1) By Product Type: Dust Collectors, Fume and Smoke Collectors, Others

2) By Technique: High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), Thermodynamic Sterilization System (TSS), Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation, Ionizer Purifiers, Activated Carbon Filtration, Others

3) By End-Users: Residential, Commercial

4) By Distribution Channel: Aftermarket, Original Equipment Manufacturers

