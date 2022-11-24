NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The smart cities market is projected to grow from USD 511.6 billion in 2022 to USD 1024.4 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period. Due to increasing urbanization, governments are resorting to technological and digital solutions to improve public safety, environmental monitoring, water treatment, transportation, and energy generation and consumption, driving the smart cities market.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05009183/?utm_source=PRN





â€¢ By smart utilities solution, distribution management to register higher CAGR during forecast period



The distribution management system in the utilities sector is governed by efficient Demand Response Management (DRM). DRM enables the utilities sector to manage and implement Demand Response (DR) programs through a single integrated system, which can be interfaced with commercial, industrial, and residential sites.

The growing rollouts of smart grids have increased the application of advanced metering infrastructure meters, enhanced customer utilities management systems, automation in the transmission and distribution system, and integration of renewable energy.Therefore, the rollout of the smart grid is the primary driver for the utilities industry.



The emergence of automated DR has also contributed to market growth. Moreover, the cost benefits of Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) and the cloud-based deployment of DRM provide a wholesome opportunity for market growth.



By smart building solution, safety and security management to account for largest market share during forecast period

A city can face various emergency situations, such as natural disasters, terrorist attacks, and crimes, owing to the uncertainty of events.A strong emergency management system must be in place to effectively tackle any emergency and minimize damages.



Security infrastructure management mainly deals with security-related operations of buildings.Sophisticated computerized emergency management systems can help authorities/administrators to respond to emergencies quickly.



The system handles every phase of the emergency response, from logging the emergency to informing the appropriate personnel about the size and severity of the incident, so that a quick and effective response can be ensured.The security and emergency management solution comprises of access control systems, video surveillance systems, and safety solutions.



Schneider Electric and ABB are the key global emergency response management solution vendors.



Among regions, market in Asia Pacific to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The growth of the smart cities market in the Asia Pacific is highly driven by technological advancements across the region.China is anticipated to be the leading market for smart city solutions in this region.



The existence of a large population and developing infrastructure and technology are major factors contributing to the growth of the smart cities market in the Asia Pacific.The smart city paradigm has changed considerably, with advanced technologies such as robotics and big data analytics becoming popular among them.



In recent years, the Asia Pacific has successfully facilitated cooperation projects under a low-carbon model and IoT-based smart cities and has gathered valuable experience in the process, which can be shared among member economies. The overall focus of the region toward smart city initiatives offers opportunities for smart city providers to grow the market correspondingly.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the smart cities market.

â€¢ By Company Type: Tier I: 30%, Tier II: 45%, and Tier III: 25%

â€¢ By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 40%, and others: 10%

â€¢ By Region: North America: 25%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 35%, RoW: 10%

The report includes the study of key players offering smart city solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the smart cities market.



The major vendors in the smart cities market include Cisco (US), IBM (US), Siemens (Germany), Microsoft (US), Hitachi (Japan), Schneider Electric (France), Huawei (China), Intel (US), NEC (Japan), ABB (Switzerland), Ericsson (Sweden), Oracle (US), Fujitsu (Japan), Honeywell (US), Accenture (Ireland), Vodafone (UK), AWS (US), Thales (France), Signify (Netherlands), Kapsch (Austria), Motorola (US), GE (US), Google (US), TCS (India), AT&T (US), Nokia (Finland), Samsung (South Korea), SAP (Germany), TomTom (Netherlands), AppyWay (UK), Ketos (US), Gaia (India), TaKaDu (Israel), FlamencoTech (India), XENIUS (India), Bright Cities (Brazil), Maydtech (Mexico), Zencity (Israel), and IXDen (Israel).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the smart cities market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as by focus area, smart transportation, smart building, smart utility, smart citizen service, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall smart cities market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights better to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05009183/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker