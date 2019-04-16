NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The increasing government initiatives will drive the smart grid communications market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing government initiatives will further increase the deployment of smart grid technologies. Several countries have been viewing smart grid technology as a strategic infrastructural investment to aid the achievement of long-term economic prosperity and carbon emission reduction targets. Such initiatives will further boost the smart grid communications market growth during the forecast period. Analysts have predicted that the smart grid communications market will register a CAGR of nearly 12% by 2023.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764047/?utm_source=PRN



Market Overview

The rise in the installation of smart energy meters

One of the growth drivers of the global smart grid communications market is the rise in the installation of smart energy meters. The increased development of smart metering mechanisms is expected to propel the growth of the smart grid communications market during the forecast period.

High installation costs

One of the challenges in the growth of the global smart grid communications market is the high installation costs. The high costs associated with the implementation of advanced smart grid technologies and networking solutions will hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the smart grid communications market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several market players. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05764047/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

