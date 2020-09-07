The Smart Home Security Cameras Market in North America - Expected to Witness a CAGR of 15.7% Over 2020-2026

DUBLIN, Sept. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market By Application, By Product, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market is expected to witness market growth of 15.7% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The main factors driving the home security camera market are ease of installation of security cameras and increased awareness of protection needs. The introduction of new features such as SMS motion detection and remote viewing on mobile devices has transformed the home security camera market scenario.



Recent advancements in smart sensing and actuating technology and relevant networking technologies such as Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), ZigBee, and ANT make it much easier to integrate IoT into home security. The successful introduction of the IoT network, which allows remote, real-time, and automated monitoring of the home environment, is expected to lead to the development of smart homes.



As a result, wireless technology-enabled security systems are among the major advances in home security solutions and IoT, which are extensively preferred by homeowners to ensure effective protection. Wireless access to a range of security options - such as access management and fire and gas detection systems - provides flexibility, convenience, and customer assurance. As a consequence, the wireless control of smart home products increases the consumer's likelihood of purchasing these devices.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stakeholders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Godrej Group (Godrej Security Solutions), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Arlo Technologies, Inc., Vivint Smart Home, Inc., ADT, Inc. (Apollo Global Management, Inc.), SimpliSafe, Inc., Protect America, Inc., FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC, Skylinkhome Technologies, Inc., and iSmart Alarm, Inc.



Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market, by Application

1.4.2 North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market, by Product

1.4.3 North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the Research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions: 2016, Jan - 2020, Jun) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market by Application

4.1 North America Doorbell Camera Market by Country

4.2 North America Indoor Camera Market by Country

4.3 North America Outdoor Camera Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market by Product

5.1 North America Wired Market by Country

5.2 North America Wireless Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market by Country

6.1 US Smart Home Security Cameras Market

6.2 Canada Smart Home Security Cameras Market

6.3 Mexico Smart Home Security Cameras Market

6.4 Rest of North America Smart Home Security Cameras Market



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Godrej Group (Godrej Security Solutions)

7.2 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Samsung Group)

7.3 Arlo Technologies, Inc.

7.4 Vivint Smart Home, Inc.

7.5 ADT, Inc. (Apollo Global Management, Inc.)

7.6 SimpliSafe, Inc.

7.7 Protect America, Inc.

7.8 FrontPoint Security Solutions, LLC

7.9 Skylinkhome Technologies, Inc.

7.10 iSmart Alarm, Inc.



