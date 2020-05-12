NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



KEY FINDINGS

The global glucose monitoring system CGMS market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 22.31%, and the SMBG market is estimated to grow at 5.22% over the forecast period of 2019-2028. The various factors stimulating global market growth are surge in diabetes incidences, rise in healthcare expenditure, growing emphasis on R&D, technology amalgamation, economical CGMS AND SMBG, technological development in GMS devices, and growing awareness among people.







MARKET INSIGHTS

The advent of continuous glucose monitoring systems (CGMS) is a major achievement in glucose monitoring for diabetic patients.Conventionally, CGMS faced competition from finger-based self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices, as they are affordable, easy-to-use, and easily approved by the authorities.



However, CGMS has been well accepted in the US, and increasing its presence in other countries as well.There is an exceptional rise in the diabetic population all over the world, which is driving the market.



Eating habits, changing lifestyles, and less physical activities are the major causes of type 2 diabetes in adults. However, type 1 diabetes has also increased.

Government regulations are hindering the growth of the market.The glucose monitoring market is highly regulated by strict rules and approval issues from government authorities, especially the US FDA, which has very stringent regulations.



All the companies are focusing on developing innovative and technologically advanced products to stay competitive in the market.The sensors category in the CGMS market by component type segment captured the largest market share in 2019.



The sensors dispense signals to show the real-time glucose level of the patients. Lancets are the fastest-growing component type in the SMBG market.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The geographical analysis of the global glucose monitoring system market includes market evaluation of North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region for both, SMBG and CGMS market.



This is mainly due to the growing prevalence of diabetes in the region.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The introduction of new technologies, coupled with mergers and acquisitions, is resulting in a high competitive rivalry in the market. Some of the eminent players operating in the market are Ypsomed, Abbott Diagnostic, Medtronic, Inc, Terumo, Wockhardt, etc.



