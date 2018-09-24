The social battle has begun. Can you be the RuchUp champion?

The social gaming app has run a successful beta since September with thousands of downloads and near-perfect 5-star reviews in the App Store. America has already caught the RuchUp bug. Now RuchUp is upping the ante and launching the full version as it was meant to be: a gamified social platform where sharing is exciting, offering the opportunity to level up and join weekly tournaments with prizes ranging from $1,000 - $1 million.

"We want people to really enjoy social interaction online again," say RuchUp's founders. "At their best, social media platforms have become boring; at their worst, they just feel like an obligation. So we've made it more exciting by making it a game where the best posts get the most likes to win the prize and the more you level up the bigger tournaments you can enter."

To get started, RuchUp users can tackle quests in 20 addictive and fun levels, but level 21 is coming soon and there will be hundreds more! And how do you level up? Each level has its own unique set of requirements, or quests. These include:

Creating posts

Getting and/or giving likes

Adding stickers and funny animations

Gaining followers and/or following others

Boosting posts for a better chance to win

Commenting on posts and messaging with others

RuchUp is free to download and available for both Android and IOS in the U.S. There are several ways to be a winner every day, from earning credits, cash, making a new friend or just smiling at somebody else's great post. Life should be more like a game, and so should social engagement. RuchUp is making that happen.

For more information, please visit www.ruchup.com

SOURCE RuchUp

Related Links

http://www.ruchup.com

