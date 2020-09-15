The Socially Inspired Investor℠ digest/podcast explores Social Advocacy and Gender Diversity

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Socially Inspired Investors' latest digest and podcast has launched with a theme of investing with a focus on social advocacy and gender diversity. As a pioneer in environmental, social and governance (ESG) investing, The Socially Inspired Investor digest and podcast addresses these relevant investment strategies with some of today's leading experts in the ESG investment industry.

"Many in this country are struggling to find ways to advance social advocacy and gender diversity reforms and the Socially Inspired Investor supports efforts to level opportunities for everyone. When it comes to diversity, we are seeing more and more evidence moving from anecdotal to scientific that companies that embrace diversity in leadership are beginning to differentiate themselves," says Charles Hamowy, Editor of The Socially Inspired Investor.

The contributors to the latest digest and podcast talk about the passing of the investment torch to the next generation of investors who are thinking differently than their predecessors, and character of management is important to them. Investors are recognizing that reforms are needed across virtually every segment of our society, including the investment community. Based on the responses to the Spotlight On segment businesses appear to be willing to use their capital and governance to contribute to real change.

The Socially Inspired Investor Digest, a distillation of informed current thinking on the topic, is written to provide the average investor practical ESG information. The accompanying monthly podcast presents in-depth interviews with ESG thought leaders. Both the podcast and the digest are offered without cost. To subscribe, visit SociallyInspiredInvestor.com.

The Socially Inspired Investor is produced by Seasons of Advice Wealth Management, a New York-based financial planning and investment management firm providing a fiduciary level of care to its clients. With over $725 million in assets under management, it facilitates socially inspired investment through its Stewardship Personal Value Portfolios®. Seasons of Advice also offers traditional vehicles, through which investors' personal concerns can be interwoven.

Media contact:

Loretta Volpe

973.855.3681

[email protected]

SOURCE Seasons of Advice