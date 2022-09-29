The Society To Improve Diagnosis In Medicine (SIDM) Reveals Full Speaker Line Up for SIDM2022

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM), revealed today the final line up for SIDM2022, an annual national conference gathering of diverse, dynamic, and leading voices in the movement to improve medical diagnosis. The conference is taking place October 16 – 18, 2022 in the beautiful city of Minneapolis, MN.

Hosted by SIDM's CEO, Jennie Ward-Robinson, PhD and Board President, Robert Trowbridge, MD and chaired by SIDM's Co-Chair's Andrew Olson, MD and Christina L. Cifra, MD, the conference promises to present ground-breaking research and will bring together patients and their families, as well as a roster of dynamic leaders, researchers and educators in diagnostic excellence. Featured speakers include:

Rachel Hardeman, PhD, MPH, Associate Professor in the Division of Health Policy & Management at the University of Minnesota's School of Public Health, the Blue Cross Endowed Professor in Health and Racial Equity, and the Founding Director of the Center for Antiracism Research for Health Equity.

Kedar Mate, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement (IHI), President of the Lucian Leape Institute, and a member of the faculty at Weill Cornell Medical College.

Andrew Trister, MD, Deputy Director of the Innovative Technology Solutions team at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. He is a physician scientist and is passionate about leveraging technology to improve health care for all.

Aliya Courtney Hines, MD, PhD, MS, FAAD, Assistant Professor and Vice Chair, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Department of Dermatology , Wayne State University School of Medicine , John D. Dingell VA Medical Center in Detroit, MI.

Patients are at the core of SIDM's mission, and this conference would not be complete without their significant participation. Not only is there a half-day Patient Summit that will occur on Sunday, October 16, but the patient voice is intrinsically included in the program. Our Patient speaker will be:

Jennifer Andrashko, MSW, LICSW, Associate Professor of Social Work; Affiliated Faculty of the Center for Rural Behavioral Health, Minnesota State University, Mankato

The agenda will provide a platform for exceptional speakers to share their visions and research findings into the future of diagnostic excellence given their leadership and commitment to improving diagnosis in Medicine. Offered will be educational and engaging sessions that feature: The Science of Diagnostic Error- From Study Design to Research Impact, Racism: The Role of Diagnostic Error in Maternal Health Inequities. Other speakers will tackle the issues of equity and workforce issues as a strategic response to decreasing Delays and promotion Resources towards Diagnostic Excellence in healthcare settings. Finally, participants will hear from leaders exploring the next decade of experimentation to consider the role of AI and related technology to improving equitable. SIDM2022 will also feature opportunities for discovery, networking and mentorship.

Among the conference's highlights will be SIDM's inaugural 1st Annual SIDM Awards to take place on the evening of October 17, 2022. The Awards will feature recognition of pioneers, patients and emerging scholars making significant strides in improving diagnostic outcomes and reducing patient harm.

To attend SIDM2022 and for more information, please visit www.improvediagnosis.org.

About SIDM2022

SIDM2022 will bring together patients, physicians, nurses, other healthcare professionals, researchers, institutional leaders, policymakers, educators, students, and trainees to highlight and share recent innovations to improve the diagnostic process. As a patients-included event, SIDM2022 also illustrates how including patients and families as a crucial part of the diagnostic team leads to improved diagnostic outcomes. This year's conference will be live and in-person. SIDM is committed to ensuring participants' health and safety and following COVID guidelines is a top priority.

About SIDM

The Society to Improve Diagnosis in Medicine (SIDM) catalyzes and leads change to improve diagnosis and eliminate harm from diagnostic error. We work in partnership with patients, their families, the healthcare community, and every interested stakeholder. SIDM is the only organization focused solely on the problem of diagnostic error and improving the accuracy and timeliness of diagnosis. In 2015, SIDM established the Coalition to Improve Diagnosis to increase awareness and actions that improve diagnosis. Members of the Coalition represent hundreds of thousands of healthcare providers and patients, and the leading health organizations and government agencies involved in patient care. Together, we work to find solutions that enhance diagnostic safety and quality, reduce harm, and ultimately, ensure better health outcomes for patients.

