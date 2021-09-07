The Sohagi Law Group's Margaret Sohagi and Nicole Gordon Recognized as Inspirational Women Award Nominees

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Environmental and land use law firm The Sohagi Law Group announced today that its Managing Partner Margaret Sohagi and Partner Nicole Gordon have been selected as nominees by Los Angeles Times B2B Publishing for its inaugural 'Inspirational Women Awards.'

Sohagi currently serves as the Chair of the Santa Monica College Foundation Board, working to eliminate barriers to ensure academic success for Santa Monica College students and connecting donors with opportunities to effect change at a world-class educational institution. In 2021 the Los Angeles Business Journal recognized Sohagi as a Leader in Law nominee and in 2019 the National Law Journal named her to their 'Elite Boutique Trailblazers' list. Also in 2019, the International Municipal Lawyers Association awarded Sohagi its Amicus Service Award for her work on the City of Oakland's public art ordinance.

Gordon has a practice that involves advising public agencies on complex environmental and land use planning matters at the administrative, trial and appellate level. She focuses her practice on the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), the federal and California Endangered Species Act (ESA) and Planning and Zoning Laws. Gordon's experience includes complex renewable energy projects, transmission lines, harbor improvements, airport expansions, transportation improvements, and public works projects. She serves as a frequent lecturer on environmental matters at various public and private workshops, including courses and conferences sponsored by UCLA, the Association of Environmental Professionals, and the American Planning Association.

As a longstanding CEQA instructor for California's Continuing Judicial Studies Program, Sohagi has the unique opportunity to instruct Superior Court judges, appellate justices and court attorneys. Her prior career as a city planner gives her invaluable insight into the intricacies of complex project development and review. Sohagi keeps public agencies informed about the latest legal developments and trends, frequently presenting at planning and legal conferences and teaching at UCLA and USC. She also contributes to publications such as the Solano Press book, Exactions and Impact Fees in California.

Gordon, a Middlebury College alum who obtained her J.D. from USC, is at the forefront of the environmental law issues with which public agencies must grapple. She is named a Southern California Super Lawyer and was listed among the Los Angeles Business Journal's 'Most Influential Women Attorneys.'

The 'Inspirational Women Forum & Awards' recognizes female business leaders in Los Angeles for their noteworthy success and accomplishments during the last 24 months. The virtual awards ceremony will be held on October 26, 2021 at 1pm. To learn more about the event, click here.

